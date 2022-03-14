news, local-news,

Community, inclusion and love are just three of the many things Mardi Gras means to those who marched in Wagga's annual parade at the weekend. On Saturday afternoon thousands of people showed out for Wagga Mardi Gras, watching on as dozens of floats made their way down Baylis Street with a variety of bright colours, fun dance moves and catchy music. For some, Mardi Gras is a chance to express themselves and celebrate the "wonderful, supportive community" they've fostered amongst other LGBTQ+ people. For others, Mardi Gras is both a celebration but also a time to reflect on the past and how far society has come since the days of Sydney's first Mardi Gras in 1978, acknowledging the fight for equality that still exists today. Jenivy Sewak from ACON, a community organisation helping LGBTQ+ people and people with HIV in regional NSW, said Mardi Gras is about celebrating pride, inclusion and diversity - both for the people here and people in the community who have passed away. Kristoff Adelbert, also from ACON, said it's important to see such displays of pride outside of Australia's major cities. "In Sydney we have Mardi Gras there and it's such a massive event, but it's really important to start seeing Mardi Gras in regional and remote towns," he said. Wagga's 2022 Community Princess Rachael Bowering walked in the parade and said Mardi Gras for her is about "equal representation [and] equal opportunity" for all members of the community. IN OTHER NEWS: Riverina Police District Commander Andrew Spliet took part in Saturday's parade along with a number of police officers. He said the parade was an opportunity for them to "get out there and show our support", acknowledging Mardi Gras' early beginnings as a protest against police. Mike, who marched in the parade holding the sign 'The boy from The Rock', said Mardi Gras is all about change. "I grew up at The Rock and being a gay man in those days, in the 1950s, well it was criminal for a start," he said. "There's been a lot progress and I walk down the street very proudly as a gay man." Watch the video above to hear the full range of answers from those involved in the parade. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/552bc299-87c5-402c-9ae4-276cbb952030.jpg/r86_51_1610_912_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg