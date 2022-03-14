newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Wagga Marketplace turns 25 this week, with a series of events to mark the shopping centre's growth and celebrate its history. The Baylis Street mall, which opened on March 17, 1997 and underwent a $30 million redevelopment in 2015, is now home to more than 70 specialty stores and visited by more than 100,000 people every week. Despite its popularity, centre manager Maria Sharman said the Marketplace still had an old-fashioned town square feel to it. Mrs Sharman has worked at the centre for 23 of its 25 years and she said it was a place where people meet, raise money for charity, start their business careers, as well as eat and shop. "It's very much got that community feel and we're right here in the centre of town. And you just see this same sea of faces continually ... we get to know them and their stories," she said. "And for me, personally, that's what has been so beautiful." IN OTHER NEWS: Scott and Louise Parker have been with the Marketplace since day one. They opened their store, Kitchen Antics, as bright-eyed 21-year-olds and in the 25 years since have seen it grow to three times its original size. "I probably had no plans to stay 25 years," Mr Parker said. "But it's a good business and we enjoy it. "This was my first business, it was a little daunting ... it was a big leap of faith." Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said it was "great to have such anchor shopping centres like this in the city" and he was excited to see it reach its 25th anniversary. Shoppers can expect a big birthday celebration from Thursday to Saturday, which includes giveaways. From March 27, a collage of old photos from the centre will be on display.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/1e8d02ca-6c3b-4fcf-9f39-2c9923417811.jpg/r0_215_3960_2452_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg