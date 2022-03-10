news, local-news,

THIS Saturday will see colour take to the streets with Wagga Mardi Gras celebrations kicking off in true tradition with a street parade. The parade will begin at 5pm from the top of Baylis Street, finishing at the Victory Memorial Gardens where a free, family-friendly after party will be held for the community. The after party will have a bar, food trucks and food stalls, DJs and a drag show. The city's event marketing team Embarketing is hoping to see a huge crowd of supporters turn up for the event after two years of it being cancelled due to COVID-19. "We want everyone to come down and show their support and make sure it's the biggest party Wagga has ever seen," Embarketing's Cristy Houghton said. IN OTHER NEWS: Colour and costumes are welcome. There will be numerous road closures and traffic changes in the centre of Wagga for the Mardi Gras parade. Wagga city council is reminding residents to be aware of road closures which will take place during the event. On Saturday Baylis Street and Morgan Street will have temporary closures from 4pm to 6:15pm with detours signposted. Morgan Street will be closed between Fitzhardinge Street and Baylis Street, with traffic detoured along Fitzhardinge Street and south on Baylis Street. Baylis Street will be closed from Morgan Street to the north side of Wollundry Lagoon bridge. Traffic will be detoured using Best Street and Tarcutta Street.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/e6da6c36-d76c-485b-88aa-157cd3ffa843.jpg/r0_246_2749_1799_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg