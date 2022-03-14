news, local-news,

A police crash investigation unit is working to piece together the moments leading up to a two-car collision which claimed the life of a 19-year-old Wagga man on Saturday night. Acting Inspector Steven Magnone, from Riverina police, said the circumstances around the crash at the intersection of Holbrook Road and Gelston Park Road remain unknown. About 8.30pm, emergency services were called to the intersection at Gelston Park - about 16km south of Wagga - following reports a Nissan X-Trail and a VW Golf had collided. "As a result of the collision, a 19-year-old male from Wagga died at Wagga Base Hospital," Inspector Magnone said. "It was a head-on collision, both drivers of the vehicles are being treated with non-life-threatening injuries." The 19-year-old was a passenger in the Golf. In other news: The drivers of the Golf and the Nissan - a 17-year-old boy and 46-year-old man, respectively - were treated at the scene before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital. Inspector Magnone said the police crash investigation unit attended the scene and investigations were ongoing. "It is tragic," he said. "A significant response was enlisted by emergency services, police and ambulance." The crash was the third death on Holbrook Road in five months. A truck driver and a six-year-old boy both died in separate single-vehicle crashes on October 2 and November 4. Following those crashes, which occurred just 33 days apart, Mangoplah farmer Paul Cocking and other nearby residents warned the road was no longer fit for purpose as more trucks and cars took to the narrow route. Mr Cocking repeated those upgrade calls following Saturday night's crash. Inspector Magnone said he was uncertain whether the condition of the road played any factor in the most recent crash. He said any funding directed towards upgrading Wagga roads would be encouraged and welcomed by the police.

