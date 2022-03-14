news, local-news,

RIVERINA Wool Growers, a renowned local brand that has been worn by the likes of Princess Mary and Australian dignitaries is collaborating with indigenous artists from the Riverina for an exhibition body that tells the country's stories. The artists will create new works, with their choice of medium, using the Riverina Woolgrowers Wool Collections Stories as inspiration. RIVERINA Wool Growers executive director Diana Gibbs is excited that the artists will create artworks which will be exhibited locally. The collections, which include wraps and scarves, will be locally exhibited, with one of each of the artists' works to be donated to local community groups to auction off. Mrs Gibbs said the collaboration was the brainchild of Wagga Business consultant Nic McHenry. IN OTHER NEWS: "We met at a Women in Business function actually and she kind of inspired me," Mrs Gibbs said. Ms McHenry said the idea behind the collaborative exhibition is to provide local artists with an opportunity to create, share their stories, and exhibit their work. "They will each produce up to 3 representations of the Riverina Woolgrowers piece or story of their choice, and then exhibit these works publicly alongside the collection piece that inspired their original created artworks," Ms McHenry said. The pieces will be on rotating displays across several Wagga businesses throughout the term of the project. "The artists will be supported by Riverina based business mentors and arts mentors through the project and support to exhibit professionally," Ms McHenry said. Mrs Gibbs said the collaboration was perfect for her as Australia's Indigenous culture has always been at the heart of the business. Riverina Wool Growers had been growing wool for about 20 years when it was decided the business would branch out and begin manufacturing scarves and wraps in Italy, bearing designs that represent Australia's First Nations people and their stories.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/ca0dd381-3742-450a-a750-3145459a4a1c.jpg/r0_241_4032_2519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg