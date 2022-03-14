news, local-news, Fatal crash, Tocumwal, NSW Police

A driver died in a single-vehicle crash at Tocumwal on Sunday afternoon. NSW Police said the incident occurred about 5pm on the Newell Highway, about 70 kilometres south east of Deniliquin. Emergency services received reports a Toyota Hilux had left the roadway and travelled across a canal before coming to a stop. "The driver and sole occupant of the Hilux was assisted from the vehicle; however, he died at the scene," police said in a statement. "While the man is yet to be formally identified, he is believed to be aged in his 30s." Murray River Police District officers established a crime scene that will be forensically examined and a report will be prepared for the coroner. In other news Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The crash came a day after Riverina police attended a fatal collision on Holbrook Road, south of Wagga, that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man and injured two others.

