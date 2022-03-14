news, local-news,

A MEMORIAL for fallen firefighter Samuel McPaul has been unveiled, with tributes posted from his wife and mother below a photograph of the 28 year-old. The commemorative site, which includes a shelter, plaques and information panels, was officially opened on Saturday It is west of Jingellic along the River Road and also includes an avenue of pine oak trees which pay tribute to Mr McPaul, who died on December 30, 2019, while fighting the Green Valley blaze. NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Rob Rogers, NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke, federal MP Sussan Ley, state MPs Justin Clancy and Joe McGirr and Greater Hume Shire mayor Tony Quinn attended the formalities. Mr McPaul's wife Megan, son Angus and mother Cris were also among the crowd estimated at 300. Mr Rogers said the loss of Mr McPaul had a profound impact on the rural fire service. "This memorial will be a testament to Samuel's bravery, and the community's gratitude to our dedicated volunteers," Mr Rogers said. Cr Quinn said the tribute was the brainchild of Jingellic firefighters Alby Maras and Rob Bulle and it included an outline of the fire and its extent. "It will be a timely reminder because in the little shelter there's a graph of where the fire started and where the tragedy happened," Cr Quinn said. "It will remind tourists of what happened and ring a bell in their memory. "It will show what can happen and what did happen." The information boards also tell of father-to-be Mr McPaul, stating he lost his life when extreme fire and winds combined to lift his brigade truck off the ground. "Sam is remembered for his passion, warmth, love, commitment, creativity, hard work, generosity, loyalty, and for striving for excellence in everything he did," the panel states. It then adds that "Megan lost her soul mate and best friend that day", "son Angus will always be proud of the dad he never met" and his "Cris grieves deeply for her son Son and still wishes to hold him in her arms". "We remain heartbroken by his loss," it states in summary. "HIs commitment to living his life helping others was admirable and will be one of the many qualities we remember Sam for." Mr McPaul received a posthumous bravery award from the NSW Rural Fire Service. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

