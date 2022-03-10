news, local-news,

Wagga's main drag was transformed into a rainbow highway as thousands of people celebrated the city's inaugural mardi gras on Saturday. Onlookers swarmed on Baylis Street, jostling for prime viewing positions at the same time a staggering 39 groups prepared for a momentous march. The vibrant atmosphere was also one of emotion, as hundreds in the parade made their way north with thousands of supporters cheering them on from the footpaths. Much of the crowd fell in behind the parade to join the after party in Victory Memorial Gardens. Holly Conroy, the organiser of Mardi Gras, told the crowd she was blown away by how many had shown up. "What an amazing response to an amazing day," she said. "It's going to show a lot of people in this community, in the Riverina and surrounds, that it is OK to be yourself. Matika Little, an organiser of the First Nations Float that led the parade, said seeing the hundreds of people show up in support was "amazing". "It is ten times better than I thought it would be and it looks like we would fit in with the Mardi Gras," she said. "I think the fact that this is our first one, shows the times are changing and it's an inclusive representation." 78er Collective Acon ANZ Wagga Burlesque Wagga Canberra Capital Queers Class of 77 CSU Bathurst CSU Momentum CSU Wagga First Australians First Mardi Gras incorporated Head Space Wagga Health Services Union Hit 93.1FM Gypsy's Kitten and Cougars Job Centre Australia Miss Wagga Murrumbidgee Health PHN and LHD NSW Ambulance NSW Police NSW State Emergency Service One Love Rainbow Cootamundra Rainbow Parents Rainbow Riverina Rainbow Veterinarians Regional Disability Rotary Club of Wagga and Murrumbidgee Teachers Federation Tumut Freight Uniting Wagga City Council Wagga Derby Dolls Wagga Pole Studios Wagga United FC WellWays Wagga Zain Areal Dance Academy Kara Black Cootamundra, Jess Large, Braydon Lyons, Micah Bramich, Alistair Hampton and Lauren Nugent. While youre with us, did you know that you can now receive updates straight to your inbox each day at 6am from the Daily Advertiser? To make sure youre up to date with all the Wagga news, sign up here.

