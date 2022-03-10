Wagga Mardi Gras: Watch the parade, celebrations in photos
- This story was first published on March 9, 2019
Wagga's main drag was transformed into a rainbow highway as thousands of people celebrated the city's inaugural mardi gras on Saturday.
Onlookers swarmed on Baylis Street, jostling for prime viewing positions at the same time a staggering 39 groups prepared for a momentous march.
The vibrant atmosphere was also one of emotion, as hundreds in the parade made their way north with thousands of supporters cheering them on from the footpaths.
Much of the crowd fell in behind the parade to join the after party in Victory Memorial Gardens.
Holly Conroy, the organiser of Mardi Gras, told the crowd she was blown away by how many had shown up.
"What an amazing response to an amazing day," she said.
"It's going to show a lot of people in this community, in the Riverina and surrounds, that it is OK to be yourself.
Matika Little, an organiser of the First Nations Float that led the parade, said seeing the hundreds of people show up in support was "amazing".
"It is ten times better than I thought it would be and it looks like we would fit in with the Mardi Gras," she said.
"I think the fact that this is our first one, shows the times are changing and it's an inclusive representation."
Full list: Floats and marchers
78er Collective
Acon
ANZ Wagga
Burlesque Wagga
Canberra Capital Queers
Class of 77
CSU Bathurst
CSU Momentum
CSU Wagga
First Australians
First Mardi Gras incorporated
Head Space Wagga
Health Services Union
Hit 93.1FM
Gypsy's Kitten and Cougars
Job Centre Australia
Miss Wagga
Murrumbidgee Health PHN and LHD
NSW Ambulance
NSW Police
NSW State Emergency Service
One Love
Rainbow Cootamundra
Rainbow Parents
Rainbow Riverina
Rainbow Veterinarians
Regional Disability
Rotary Club of Wagga and Murrumbidgee
Teachers Federation
Tumut Freight
Uniting
Wagga City Council
Wagga Derby Dolls
Wagga Pole Studios
Wagga United FC
WellWays Wagga
Zain Areal Dance Academy
Kara Black Cootamundra, Jess Large, Braydon Lyons, Micah Bramich, Alistair Hampton and Lauren Nugent.
