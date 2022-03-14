community,

TUMBARUMBA residents are digging deep to support a local teenager who was recently diagnosed with leukaemia. Kelly Duffy, 18, graduated from Tumbarumba High School in 2021 and took up a position at the local pharmacy shortly before she contracted COVID-19. When symptoms of the virus had not revolved during the seven day isolation period, she sought medical attention, and blood tests later returned the shocking diagnosis. IN OTHER NEWS: Previous employer now friend Sue Morey wanted to do all she could to support Miss Duffy and launched a GoFundMe page on her behalf. "I've known her all their life, like I work at the childcare centre and Kelly used to come there when she was little, and then working with us at the swimming pool, I got close to her," she said The crowdfunding page has raised more than $5,000 in a matter of five days which Miss Duffy has already been able to benefit from as she undergoes chemotherapy at Randwick Children's Hospital. All funds raised intend to not only support her medical costs but enable her to cover expenses such as rent back home while she is unable to work. "She's very grateful Kel, very grateful," Ms Morey said. "Half the money that we've raised on the GoFundMe page I've already transferred through to Kelly because I mean, she's been there for four weeks with no income." Since news of Miss Duffy's diagnosis circulated around town, several community fundraisers have been organised to raise additional funds. Plans for a trail ride and a camp draft organised by several Tumbarumba residents are underway while fundraising tins have been planted at the local IGA. Ms Morey and the Tumbarumba Bowling Club's Holly Richards and Leisa Bradly will also host a charity bowls day on March 26 with a BBQ, music, auction and raffle commencing at 1pm. "The whole town has gotten behind her, and it's just unreal the amount of money and things people want to do," Ms Morey said. Those wishing to find out more about the bowls day or submit a team can contact the bowling club on 69482016. Anyone wishing to donate to the GoFundMe page can visit: www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-kelly-duffy.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/271dc9da-a1a1-4767-9ae3-6eadd4c641be.jpg/r76_38_1956_1100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg