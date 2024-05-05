Watch her name, Sophie Male is here to play; TRYC, Saints, Hawks winners

Sophie Male is carving up the Farrer League A grade competition, and she's only 15.
The teenager was named best for Barellan in their two goal win over Temora on Saturday.
Not the first time she's been among the best this season, she's no stranger to top grade competition, after securing her spot in the Two Blues' A grade squad last year.
Team stalwart Ash O'Leary said the teenager plays beyond her years.
"She's only turning 16 this year, and she is amazing," O'Leary said.
"She's just incredible, this is the second week in a row she's been best on court, she's just got a level of maturity that is outstanding for her age and a level of toughness on the A grade court that you wouldn't expect of someone of that age."
The pair are close to a decade apart in age, but O'Leary said Male commands the court.
A "true centre court player," O'Leary said Male's biggest strength is in her ability to adapt to the situation at hand.
"She links defence and attack really well," she said.
"She's a very true centre court player, she's defensive all the way down, she can lose her player in strategic movement.
"Her attacking game is patience, she limits the pressure on our attacking unit in the goal circle, and she was fast paced and defensive where she needed to be."
Not the only stand out in the game, O'Leary said incoming Maddison Aird was strong, while Emma Wollnough remains consistent.
Barellan handed the reigning premiers their third straight loss in a slippery contest.
In what has become a trademark comeback performance, they were victorious 36-34, but O'Leary said they didn't make the win easy for themselves.
While pleased to know her side can mount a comeback, as they've needed to in every game this year, O'Leary said stronger starts would be nice to see.
Slow first quarters have plagued the Two Blues and contributed to their tight contests, with one and six goal wins in rounds two and three.
It's something that she's like to see them improve on.
"We seem to be slow starters and we come out strong in the second quarter but it takes us a couple of minutes to get into the game," she said.
"By that time yesterday, Temora pumped ahead with five goals on us and then we'd have to be working from behind all the time.
"We're aware of it, and it's a confidence booster to know that we can make the ground back, but it's something we need to work towards as a team, to be able to apply the game from the first whistle."
Alongside taking the court with a 'time to play' mentality, O'Leary said individually, they're also working on keeping calm and measured.
Playing the whistle but not getting caught in frustrations or outbursts has been an ongoing conversation, to ensure not only that the team doesn't let themselves down, but that they protect the longevity of the league.
Keeping level heads, O'Leary said, has also helped in keeping their persistence on court.
In a highly defensive and competitive game on Saturday, keeping calm and persistent helped get them over the line.
Very excited to have another win on their card, the group will continue to take each week as it comes.
While it's been the perfect start so far, O'Leary knows this season won't be a walk through the park.
"We're just taking it game by game, we know what we have to work towards at training, and we're going to break off into our playing groups so that we can focus on each grade specifically.
"We're not placing any expectation, we know there's been player movements throughout the clubs of the league, and we'll take it as it comes.
"We're excited and we're capable."
North Wagga welcomed back playing coach Flynn Hogg to the court on Thursday in a tight win over Marrar.
The Saints shooter had not been on court since tearing her Achilles in July last year.
Also welcomed back onto court was Keely Stephenson.
She returned for the 48-46 win after sustaining a hand injury playing for the club's women's football team.
Across at The Rock, the Magpies put on a big show to hand Coleambally a 69-36 loss.
Winning their first game since 2019 last week, playing coach Caren Hugo said she expected her side to win this week, and they stepped up to the pressure well.
Despite several usual names missing from East Wagga-Kooringal's teamsheet this weekend, the Hawks made easy work of the Bushsows at Gumly Oval.
