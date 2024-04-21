The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League
Photos

Hawks need to maintain four quarter effort, Saints the first to topple Roos

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
April 21 2024 - 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Barton defends a shot at goal. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Lauren Barton defends a shot at goal. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

East Wagga-Kooringal have had another nail-biting finish after opening the door for a Marrar comeback in the fourth quarter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.