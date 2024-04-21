Hawks need to maintain four quarter effort, Saints the first to topple Roos

"For example we've been chucking Sharnie McLean, who is our start recruit centre court player, we've been putting her in the circle heaps because she's just so fast and to be able to move her around and have that dynamic capability there changes the defence for the other team so dramatically and I think while we have those changes, we need to utilise them, but I need to be cautious of what I chop and change because it can affect a game a lot.