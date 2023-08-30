Ashleigh O'Leary takes out second Marilyn Brooks Medal

Barellan defender Ashleigh O'Leary has won her second Marilyn Brooks Medal after a stunning season in the Farrer League A grade.
Polling in nearly every game she played this season except one, she is no stranger to the Farrer League awards night, O'Leary won her first league best and fairest in 2019, just a year after taking out the league's rising star award.
With their finals run now over, O'Leary returned to the court for the first time since round 15 to play in her sides elimination final two weekends ago.
O'Leary polled an impressive 26 votes, pulling ahead of runner up Courtney Hagedoorn (CSU, 20 votes).
Temora's Halle Derrick and East Wagga-Kooringal's Claudia Barton shared third with 17 votes each.
Earlier in the evening this season's rising star award was presented to Temora's Abbey Reinhold.
Stepping into the Kangaroo's A grade side while still a high school student in 2019, the teenager has continued to excel in Temora's program, taking out the award for the second time.
Six clubs were represented in the team of the year, with O'Leary (GD) named captain and Temora's Meg Reinhold (C) as vice.
Barton was listed as goal keeper and named coach of the team of the year alongside her sister Lauren Barton on the bench.
North Wagga's Sarah O'Leary (WD), Margie Pollack (WA), Flynn Hogg, and Lily Wild (bench), Temora's A. Reinhold (GA) and Halle Derrick (bench), Coleambally's Lauren Pound (GS), and Northern Jets' Sharnie McLean (bench) were also named.
It wasn't just the A grade count that sent Barellan home with a medal, with Maddison Aird taking out the A reserve count by three votes.
Abbey Nitschke had nail biting two vote win in the B grade count, with three votes in the second last round pushing her ahead of runner up Brodie VanEgmond (Temora) to take home the medal.
North Wagga continued their strong night, when Molly Carter had a run away win in the C grade count, with 29 votes across the season putting her eight votes ahead of runner up Paige Brown (Northern Jets).
In the under 17s count, Marrar's Svannah Godde took out the best and fairest medal, with a four vote gap between her and runner up Imogen Bonny (Barellan).
1. Ash O'Leary (26 votes)
2. Courtney Hagedoorn (20 votes)
3. Halle Darrick (17 votes)
3. Claudia Barton (17 votes)
