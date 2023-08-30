The Daily Advertisersport
Ashleigh O'Leary takes out second Marilyn Brooks Medal

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 31 2023 - 11:22am, first published August 30 2023 - 7:30pm
Barellan's Ashleigh O'Leary with the Marilyn Brooks Medal at The Rules Club on Wednesday night. Picture by Matt Malone
Barellan defender Ashleigh O'Leary has won her second Marilyn Brooks Medal after a stunning season in the Farrer League A grade.

