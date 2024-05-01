Hawks manage full-game effort, McLean enjoying time to focus on self

She was East Wagga-Kooringal's marquee signing ahead of the 2024 season and she has loved every second of it.
Sharnie McLean announced she was joining the Hawks in March and was hopeful that by stepping away from a coaching role, she would have more time to focus on her own game.
Swinging into the shooting ring this season, she's enjoyed her time on court so far, and is pleased with how the team is coming together under coach Claudia Barton's leadership.
"All the girls are really good to get along with and I feel like we're starting to get our groove now which is good," McLean said.
"It's obviously a bit of a change, but it's mainly just to change the game up a little bit, Claudia likes to swing me in there to change the dynamics up a little bit.
"I do love my centre court, but it's been a fun change."
After defeating reigning premiers Temora last weekend in an impressive 54-37 performance, the side is starting to play the game they want to.
Barton called her team out early in the season for not holding their strength for a full four quarters.
McLean feels they've finally found momentum enough to play out a full game.
"[The win] was a really good confidence boost for us, especially with them being reigning premiers, but also because we played the way we wanted to play," she said.
"The last couple of games, we've had really tight games, and towards the end of the last quarter we've let it go a bit because we're still adjusting to each other's game, but the game on the weekend was really good.
"We were spread out, doing all the things we needed to, and played as a team."
Despite an increase in team confidence after the win, McLean said they won't be going into this weekend's game against Charles Sturt University arrogant.
The Bushsows have had a characteristically slow start to the year, without a win to their name yet.
"We're not going to be overly confident, we're just going into the game playing our own game, doing what we did last week, and working on that transition down the court, building dfence all the way through," she said.
"I feel like it'll be still be a tough game against the CSU girls, but if we just play our game and work together as a team we'll hopefully come away with the win."
It's not just the team that McLean feels is working better down the court, but her personally.
With the pressures of coaching now lifted from her shoulders, she said looking back over the past four rounds, and the pre-season period, she has improved her game.
Freedom to focus just on her own game has boosted her enjoyment across the netball day.
Even small changes have been noticed, like catching up with friends after games rather than collecting bibs or assessing performances.
"I definitely feel like I'm able to just focus on my own game," she said.
"Even at the end of the game when I'm talking to people off the court and I sort of say 'oh I didn't even realise that was going on' because I'm really a lot more focused on myself instead of worrying about the changes on court and all of that.
"I'm really enjoying just focusing on my own game and being with the girls."
Thursday, May 2
North Wagga v Marrar at McPherson Oval
Saturday, May 4
East Wagga-Kooringal v Charles Sturt University at Gumly Oval
The Rock-Yerong Creek v Coleambally at The Rock Recreation Ground
Barellan v Temora at Barellan Sportsground
