Tickets, what's on: Everything you need to know about Wagga Gold Cup 2024

It's almost May, which means Wagga is ready to frock up for its annual Gold Cup Carnival.
With plenty of events around the city, now is the perfect time to pick, choose and plan your Gold Cup itinerary.
The 2024 event - the 151st running of the Cup - is expected to draw a crowd of 10,000 people, with strong general admission ticket sales received since they opened in January.
The festivities will kick off at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) for Thursday's Town Plate Day before Gold Cup Day on Friday, May 3.
The gates will open at 11am on Town Plate Day, with bars open until 6pm.
The Town Plate feature race is worth $200,000 in prize money, and 2023 winner Mneumenth is set to defend his title.
A fitting prelude to the Friday, tickets are $15 at the gate or $11 prepaid online.
Thursday night Gold Cup calcuttas are set at the William Farrer and Sportsmens Club hotels, with a Farrer courtesy bus on offer from the turf club to the venue.
Friday morning is a favourite time for brunch among racegoers looking to start Gold Cup Day well fed.
The William Farrer Hotel is hosting a Big Sports Breakfast on Friday morning. They are also the site of Racing HQ's live broadcast. Courtesy buses run from 11am to the MTC.
The Astor Inn is back with their bottomless champagne brekky for $50 per head. Tickets include all-you-can-drink mimosas, schooners and a canape-style breakfast from 10am until noon with shuttle transfers straight to the racetrack. Book at astorinn.com.au.
The Riverina Hotel are also doing a bottomless brunch from 10am to 12pm. $59 ticket includes a two-hour beverage package (cocktails, house sparkling, wine and beer), a two-course brunch and return transfers to the track. Bookings are essential via bit.ly/booktheriv.
Tilly's will also be open from 12pm - 3pm for lunch.
The gates of the Murrumbidgee Turf Club will open for the 2024 Wagga Gold Cup at 11am. Pre-paid tickets are $23.50 online or $30 at the gate.
The first race of the day, the Maiden Plate, runs at 12.40pm. There are another seven through the afternoon, concluding at 5pm.
The Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) feature race is worth $200,000 in prize money and is set for 4.15pm.
The Fashions on the Field competition includes a prize pool of more than $17,000 as donated by the Wagga community. Registrations for the trackside event are taken from 11am at the fashion tent outside the MTC office on the Travers Street side of the complex.
Fashion editor Damien Woolnough will sit alongside past Wagga Gold Cup Fashions on the Field winner Viera Macikova and Fashions on the Field enthusiast Crystal Kimber-Peters. Together they will determine the Lady of the Day, Most Stylish Couple, Man of the Day, and contemporary and millinery awards.
Entertainment is everywhere you go, with the Wagga All Stars Jazz Band, Aaron Oldaker, and Radio Velvet adding live music to the atmosphere.
Complementary shuttle buses depart from the Slocum Street gates from 4.30pm, running a loop down the main street.
After-parties are aplenty with venues bringing out the entertainment and hospitality game of the year.
The official Cup After Party is at Tilly's, with the kitchen open for dinner from 5 - 9pm. Musician Liam Dalby will play from 7.30pm, followed by DJs on the decks late into the night.
The Sportsbar at Wagga RSL will be pumping from 5pm, with cocktails, $5.50 schooners and wines, and entertainment by Wobbly Boot. Feeds from Henry's and Pearl Chinese food will have revellers satisfied, and a courtesy bus is available to top off the night.
Spoilt for choice, there's also Romano's after party kicking off at 5.30pm. Entertainment is by Analog Trik and the kitchen will be slinging food and drink specials throughout the night.
Sporties is also hosting an After The Races party which is bound to draw a crowd.
After a busy day, The Farrer provides shuttle buses direct from the MTC post-race, with live music from 9.30pm
