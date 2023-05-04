The hum of Wagga Gold Cup week has well and truly turned to a buzz as the city's biggest day of the year finally arrives.
Champagne breakfasts have kicked off the morning as racegoers make the most of what has turned out to be a glorious carnival weather-wise in an ideal outcome for the event's 150th year.
Yesterday's clear skies and beaming sun will be repeated today, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a partly cloudy day with a top of 16 degrees.
Albury sprinter Mnementh nailed hot favourite Front Page in the shadows of the post to win the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate yesterday in a thrilling start to the carnival.
Another One and The Doctor's Son are the greatest hopes to take out the coveted Wagga Gold Cup, while champion Sydney trainer Chris Waller will launch a three-pronged attack on the $200,000 feature.
But anything could happen when those barrier gates open at 4.25pm.
Gates to the MTC open at 11am - here's the lowdown on how to get there, how to get home and what's happening where after the races are run and won.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
