'Maybe it's brought us luck': Lucas Road Sealing is Wagga Gold Cup bound

CHERIE Lucas has been dubbed a 'good luck charm' after Lucas Road Sealing secured sponsorship rights to Wagga's biggest sporting event.
Lucas Road Sealing was the last business drawn out of the barrel at Murrumbidgee Turf Club's 100 Club Gala Evening and Sponsorship Draw on Friday night.
It awards the Wagga business naming rights to this year's $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup, to be held on Friday May 3.
It was Cherie Lucas' first night attending the dinner alongside husband Clint and he told the 300-plus strong crowd that she must have brought good luck with her.
"I did say that in the speech. It's the first time she's ever been, maybe it's brought us luck," Clint Lucas laughed.
"This year was the first year Cherie went so she was very excited about it all."
Lucas Road Sealing was only in their fourth year as 100 Club sponsors. They finished third a couple of years ago so have experienced good fortune in the draw.
Lucas couldn't believe he came out with the Gold Cup.
"Very excited. I couldn't believe it, actually," he said.
"I was a bit shocked. It was all happening very quick and I didn't know whether that my name wasn't called out meant that I lost or what.
"Two years ago we got third. Last time I was extremely nervous, being up there, this time wasn't as bad but I still didn't think I was going to win it."
Cherie is a member of prominent racing family, the Bloomfields, and Clint has raced a couple of horses with his brother-in-law, Shane, at Narrandera.
The Lucas' are regular racegoers so the Wagga Gold Cup sponsorship package will be put to good use.
"I love going to it. I reckon in the last 30 years, I might have missed one or two Gold Cups," Lucas said.
"It's always a good catch up going to the Gold Cup. Catching up with old school friends and family you haven't seen for a while.
"That's why I love going to it."
Lucas joked that the phone had been running hot since Friday night's big win as family and friends look to secure a ticket to Wagga's biggest social and sporting event. The pair have 27 likely racegoers in family alone.
He hopes the win also gives his business some added exposure.
"I hope it does," he said.
"We've only just caught up. The last three or four years have been busy but I've only just started to catch up and have to chase work, which I haven't had to. Hopefully this will kick that along.
"It will be fantastic. I just hope it's a great day weather wise."
