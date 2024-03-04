The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Maybe it's brought us luck': Lucas Road Sealing is Wagga Gold Cup bound

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 4 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clint and Cherie Lucas from Lucas Road Sealing celebrate their 100 Club win at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday night. Picture supplied
Clint and Cherie Lucas from Lucas Road Sealing celebrate their 100 Club win at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday night. Picture supplied

CHERIE Lucas has been dubbed a 'good luck charm' after Lucas Road Sealing secured sponsorship rights to Wagga's biggest sporting event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.