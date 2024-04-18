Local hopefuls, repeat winners & more in Gold Cup Carnival 2024 guide

The Murrumbidgee Turf Club is honoured to present the 151st Wagga Gold Cup Carnival in 2024.
The four days of racing are set to attract huge crowds, with Wagga's being one of the biggest country race meetings in country NSW offering nearly $1 million in prize money.
This Wagga Gold Cup Carnival 2024 guide will have all you need to know about the upcoming event and more.
Read about how the latest fashion trends and how to nab gold on the Fashions on the Field, with tips from judges as well as local clothing experts.
Meet the Faces of the Carnival, Jessica Knox and Mitchell Cawley, who have always admired the Wagga Gold Cup Carnival.
For them to be a part of this year's event is something they'll cherish forever.
With Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly readying Cliff House for the Gold Cup, find out how he is preparing for home-track glory and why friendship has been pivotal in the development of this five-year-old.
"I've won big races in Sydney, but if I can win this race, it'll definitely be a highlight," Tim explains.
Discover what makes champion Sydney trainer Chris Waller so passionate about the Wagga Gold Cup, and what he attributes to his repeated success on the iconic track.
"Country cups are still big in NSW, and in fact, they are the heart of racing," Waller said.
David Heywood has been awarded a life membership to the MTC in 2023's 150th Year Anniversary.
Read about his training journey and how he retired as one of Wagga's - and the southern district's - most successful trainers.
Find these stories and more in the Wagga Gold Cup Carnival 2024 magazine here.
