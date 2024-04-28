The Daily Advertiser
Tigers victorious in stadium while Demons stake claim as serious contender

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 28 2024 - 8:45pm
Collingullie-Wagga's Tameka Scott and Coolamon's Ruby Alchin collide during the clash between the Hoppers and Demons. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Tigers start stint at temporary new home with good win over GGGM

Wagga Tigers had no trouble adjusting to their temporary new home as they ran out comfortable 16-goal winners over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.

