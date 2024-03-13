The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Riverina League club confident that Premier League creates an on court edge

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
March 13 2024 - 12:20pm
Turvey Park coach Niamh Boyer believes the Premier League competition will give her side a competitive edge this season. Picture by Madeline Begley
While clubs across the region scramble to find pre-season opponents, four Riverina League clubs are brushing off the dust in Wagga Netball Association's new premier league.

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

