Riverina League club confident that Premier League creates an on court edge

While clubs across the region scramble to find pre-season opponents, four Riverina League clubs are brushing off the dust in Wagga Netball Association's new premier league.
Last year's Riverina League premiers Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes are joined in the competition by fellow Riverina clubs Turvey Park, Coolamon, and Collingullie-Wagga.
Turvey Park coach Niamh Boyer believes the competition will give participating sides a competitive edge.
Participating clubs will move into round one of the winter season having already played eight games.
Boyer said it's an advantage no club should take lightly.
"Being able to go into round one with this much game play, it's never going to be a negative thing," Boyer said.
"It's an advantage to us, but the other teams in the competition will also get that advantage."
With just one win from their three games so far, Boyer said she isn't putting too much weight into the results.
"It's really about what we can put out on the court and how we can use the game as our second training run and as an opportunity to look at what we can do on court, rather than what the results look like," she said.
Still working to finalise her A grade side for the 2024 season, Boyer has been revelling in the chance to trial combinations across the court.
With eight games under their belts by round one, the Bulldogs are primed for a strong start as they try to push up from the bottom half of the Riverina League ladder.
"It's been really good getting that experiencing as a playing coach, working out what that means for me has been super helpful," Boyer said.
"From a team perspective, rolling subs are amazing, getting to roll through different combinations, try everything out throughout each game, is really helpful.
"I can look at it all, see it all in a real game scenario."
Working with a combined A and A reserve squad, Boyer said the competition has provided an invaluable opportunity for her as a new coach to better understand the talent she has available to her.
She expects the final top side will have as many new faces as returning.
At just 20-years-old herself, Boyer is assisting in bringing down the youthful groups average age.
Though working with plenty of players older than her, she feels respected and equal with those she is working with.
"We're a really young group, which is nice, it's refreshing," she said.
"They're all super keen to learn, we want to explore the opportunities that this squad presets to us and then also be ready to go in round one and not be stale, be super fresh.
"I don't feel like I don't feel like I'm younger than all of them, when we're at training we're all on the same level, we're all there to do the same thing."
Turvey Park host Wagga Tigers at home in round one of the Riverina League at Maher Oval on Saturday, April 13.
