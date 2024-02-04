Wagga Netball confirm prize money for winners of the new Premier League

A cash prize is on offer for the winner of the inaugural Riverina Premier League.
Wagga Netball Association has confirmed the inaugural premier league competition will feature a $2000 cash prize for the winning side, with another $500 available for the runner up.
Association president Tanya Bertoldi said she hopes the prize will attract additional teams to the competition.
Hoping to see the money reinvested into clubs, Bertoldi said the association understands the financial difficulties many clubs are experiencing.
"When you put prize money on offer, it does elevate the status of the competition somewhat, and we really do want it to be a showcase competition," Bertoldi said.
"It's a really good opportunity for a preseason warm-up, from the expressions of interest we've received so far, it will be a high level warm up and it's going to be a really good competition.
"The prize money hopefully will attract those top teams and give it more credibility, but at the end of the day, teams and sports are really needing whatever they can get to help their clubs, obviously it will be up to them how they decide to use the money but it certainly could go back into their own competitions."
In addition to the prize money, which comes from a sponsorship deal with Riverina Volkswagen not registration fees, the association will also be re-investing into an umpire mentorship program for those officiating premier league games.
Essential to every game, Bertoldi said upskilling umpires ensures improved game play.
"It's absolutely critical," she said.
"We have invested quite a bit in mentoring and developing umpires last year, it was a big focus for us and that will continue this year.
"This new league is going to be an added opportunity for umpires, that money is going to go into bringing mentors in that can work and develop those umpires.
"Then they'll take those skills out into all of the competitions.
"It's critical, if we don't have umpires that are being supported and being developed and coached and given feedback, then it causes frustrations for players and supporters, and it puts a lot of pressure on the umpires themselves."
With registrations still open for the top level competition, Bertoldi said those sides already signed up are incredibly strong.
The Riverina has had a boom of talent reaching high levels in recent years and it is hoped the Premier League will hep foster more top talent.
