Incoming Turvey Park A grade coach Niamh Boyer is excited to be taking on the role following an enjoyable first season at the club.
At just 20 years of age, Boyer is certainly one of the youngest appointments in recent years however her impressive resume highlights why the Bulldogs are backing her in to lead the side.
Boyer enjoyed a successful first season at the club this year after making the move across from North Albury and she said she was excited to be stepping into the role.
"Yeah I certainly am," Boyer said.
"It's really exciting to step up to a new challenge and I'm looking forward to it."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Megan Mattingly is set to step out of the role after two years coaching the side and Boyer revealed that she had a big part in her appointment.
"Megan asked me if I was interested and then the netball committee came to me and asked me again if I was interested and if I thought I could do the job," she said.
"After a few conversations I decided that it was something that I wanted to have a go at and it just came about after the season ended."
Despite her young age, Boyer already has a fair deal of coaching experience that she revealed she'd done during her time growing up in Albury.
"I've been through the Albury rep program for a number of years coaching the juniors there," she said.
"Then in 2022 I was lucky enough to coach a team at North Albury which was really good exposure to senior netball."
That's not the only leadership experience that Boyer brings to that table after also co-captaining the Hopper's A grade side in 2022.
Heading into her first top level coaching job, Boyer feels her prior experiences will definitely help her settle into her new role.
"Absolutely," she said.
"Being a part of North Albury for so long has taught me so much and it's been really good to learn so many things.
"To be able to be a leader at that club and now to be a leader at Turvey Park it'll all carry over."
Boyer made the move from the Hoppers to the Bulldogs this past season and said that she thoroughly enjoyed her first year at her new club.
"Yeah it was good," she said.
"It's an awesome club and they've all been so welcoming.
"I've made so many friends which is awesome and all the girls are great.
"I wouldn't be coaching next year if I didn't enjoy it so it'll be good."
The Hoppers have long been Boyer's home prior to her move to the Bulldogs and she said that the two clubs were both similar and very different.
"It's interesting how two clubs can be so similar and so different at the same time," she said.
"You see all those club things that resemble each other and the people are what make it different but both in such good ways.
"I love both clubs and North Albury will always be home but Turvey has been really good."
The dust has only just settled on the past season and Boyer believes she will have a better understanding of how the team is shaping up come the new year.
"No one is really interested in talking about netball at the moment," she said.
"Come trials in January we'll probably have a bit more of an idea and hopefully it will all be exciting and everyone will be keen to go by then."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.