Panther Hannah Finemore wins Wagga Netball Association A grade best and fairest

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 10 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:00am
Hannah Finemore was at work when she was announced as Wagga Netball Association's A grade Best and Fairest winner. Picture supplied

Wagga Netball Association A grade Best and Fairest winner Hannah Finemore was shocked when she heard she'd won the league's top award.

