Wagga Netball Association A grade Best and Fairest winner Hannah Finemore was shocked when she heard she'd won the league's top award.
Missing the league presentation night, the Panthers goal shooter was told via group chat she had won.
"We've got a little group chat that we always chat in throughout the weeks and about playing games each week and they kept me updated on the count. I was surprised when they said I'd won," Finemore said.
"I was at work, but the lovely girls on my team, they came around and dropped off the trophy and got a photo and things like that, which was really lovely of them."
Finemore was six points clear of runner up Katie Caller (Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes), finishing the count on 27 points.
Panthers did not play finals this year, and Finemore said it felt like a more social year of netball to her.
"We showed up, we rocked up, we had such a great time playing," Finemore said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"It was probably more of a social netball game more than anything else so I think that's why it surprised me the most about getting best and fairest. As much as we're always performing our best, it was definitely a good social season."
Finemore said the standard of netball in Wagga is incredibly high, and all players are forced to step up their game.
"It's always a big deal when you're winning best and fairest, especially in the Wagga, because there's such a high competition level played with the other teams," she said
This was Finemore's first year with Panthers, and she said it felt good to be reconnected with some old friends.
"It was lovely to gel with all the girls, I played with a few of them from Collingullie, so it was nice to catch up with them again," Finemore said.
Looking forward to next season Finemore said she's excited to take the court again with Panthers.
Across the other grades Tamsyn Goolagong (Shooting Stars MBA's) took out the A Reserve best and fairest with Jessica McCallum (Shooting Stars Jaques and Co) as her runner up.
In lower grades Abby Klein (B grade), Taylor Small (B2 grade), Stephanie Ferry (C grade), and Kimberly Tyack (C2 grade) took home the senior best and fairest awards.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.