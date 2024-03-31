Big crowd on hand as Goannas start title defence with win

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes feel they've got their bid for a fifth straight premiership off to a running start.
A big crowd was on hand as the Goannas proved too strong for Wagga Tigers in the special season opener on Friday.
Mikaela Cole believes being part of a tougher premier league competition on Wednesday nights helped them start off the Riverina League season with a 61-37 victory
"It was very hot out there so it was a tough game and a tough 60 minutes of netball," Cole said.
"I think playing on Wednesday nights with a few new girls in the side.
"It's really helped our connection across the court playing together on Wednesday nights for the last couple of weeks."
Cole was pleased to see how their new faces, Rio Weidemann and Eliza Parker, slotted into the line up.
Especially Parker at goal shooter.
"I thought our strength in the shooting circle was really good, especially considering Eliza is new to being elevated to A Grade," Cole said.
"She was very body strong and Tigers always bring great defence and great physicality so I thought she held her own really well."
The Goannas were thrilled with the Good Friday reception.
Cole thought it really added some atmosphere to the day.
"It was a great day overall from start to finish," she said.
"The amount of people that were there, the crowd was just amazing and even for A Grade netball the crowd was all the way around the court.
"It was completely packed and it was really good to see that coming into the season."
Now they are hoping their winning start to the season will put them in good stead when they take on Griffith in round one.
Cole believes the grand final rematch on April 13 will give the side a real indication of where they are after a few changes to their line up this season.
"I believe Griffith have kept a lot of their same players so it will be good to see where we are sitting this year versing them straight up," she said.
