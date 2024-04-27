Live coverage: April 27-28 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In the Riverina League, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong head to Robertson Oval as they look to end a four-game losing streak against Wagga Tigers while Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes play host to Narrandera.
Leeton-Whitton also makes the trip to Maher Oval to face Turvey Park as they look to secure their first win of the season.
In the Farrer League, East Wagga-Kooringal makes the trip to Temora to face the Kangaoos while The Rock-Yerong Creek heads to Marrar to play the Bombers in the latest chapter of their ANZAC Challenge.
Charles Sturt University also plays host to North Wagga while Northern Jets are on the road and face Coleambally.
In Group Nine action, Tumut makes the trip to Young to face the Cherrypickers while Brothers host Temora at Equex.
On Sunday, Kangaroos will go up against Gundagai while Southcity makes the trip to Junee to face the Diesels as the Bulls look to secure their first win of the season.
A twilight clash between local rivals Waratahs and CSU highlights the fourth round of SIRU.
Tumut also play host to Leeton while Wagga City are on the road against Albury.
Ag College also plays host to Griffith at Beres Ellwood Oval.
The first round of the Football Wagga Pascoe and Leonard Cup competitions also commences this weekend.
Follow all the action.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.