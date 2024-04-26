McGhie confident Bulls will respond strongly in clash against Junee

Southcity coach Cleveland McGhie is confident his side will respond strongly this weekend as they look to notch up their first win of the season against Junee.
The Bulls have endured a mixed start to the season having shared the points with Young on the road in round one, before going down at home to Albury last Saturday.
McGhie admitted his side hasn't put their best football on display so far this season and agreed they'd be looking to respond strongly against the Diesels.
"Yeah definitely," McGhie said.
"For us round one wasn't the result that we wanted either, from what I hear a draw is good out there.
"But it certainly didn't appease me because I know what our side is capable of, should we performed to the level that I know we can then we would've come away with the win over there.
"Round two we probably took a step back from where we wanted to be, quite similar in terms of the way that we play.
"But we were too loose for my liking in the ruck and on the other side of that I guess we were relying on our ability to score points to win us the game.
"We're looking to resolve that this weekend in terms of our ruck defence and hopefully on the back of that we'll have a bit more joy in the way we play.
"I think on the other side of it too just like in round one against Young last weekend, we just gave the opposition too many opportunities.
"That's something we've seen a little bit when we played at (West) Wyalong, we'd give an opportunity through a penalty of a mistake and then we'd compound it.
'We're giving them field position that they haven't really earned, so for us it's looking to put together an 80-minute performance not just patches of brilliance in 10 minutes here and there."
It's not all negative for the Bulls though as McGhie said that they've shown they can put it all together, they just need to do it for longer periods in games.
"When we do what we train for and what we put focus into our play, when we do those things we do it well and it comes off and it works for us," he said.
"But it's doing it for longer periods of the game, not just doing it for 10 minutes and throwing it out the window."
The Bulls will travel to Laurie Daley Oval without Brody Tracey who injured his ankle during the loss to the Thunder.
McGhie was unsure of when the second-rower might return to the side, but noted that he wouldn't be returning until he was 100 per cent right to play.
"We'll just monitor it, he'll get his rehab done and he'll be back when he's ready to play," he said.
"We won't rush anything back, he's obviously a really solid performer for us and I don't want to rush him back and then we have extended problems with it.
"He'll be back when he's ready."
McGhie noted the importance of the weekend for the Diesels and said his side would be heading over to Junee with a really respectful mindset following what has been a difficult week for the club.
"For Junee it's a pretty big weekend," he said.
"It's one that we really want to treat with respect, they obviously had a player that passed after last weekend.
"For us it's something that we talked about a little bit as a group of men and as a playing group with our women's as well.
"Taking care of each other is really important and for us going down there after the loss for their club and their teammates and obviously the family, it's really important that we go over there with the utmost respect this weekend as well.
"That's something that we talked about earlier in the week, we'll reiterate it again tonight at training and we'll take that really respectful mindset as we go over there to play.
"Don't get me wrong, we are going over there with the intention to get the job done and get it done well."
