Stage set for another ripping ANZAC Challenge between Bombers and Magpies

THE Rock-Yerong Creek vice-captain Will Adams is looking forward to the latest rendition of 'the biggest game of the year' outside of finals in the Farrer League.
The long-running rivalry between the Magpies and Bombers will come to life again at Langtry Oval on Saturday for the annual ANZAC Challenge.
The two clubs have a long history and have fought out some terrific tussles on the field in recent years, highlighted by the Magpies' one-point win in last year's Challenge.
Adams said it's undoubtedly one of the biggest games on the calendar.
"Bloody oath. Other than the finals, it's probably the biggest game of the year," Adams said.
"Even going out to Marrar, Langtry Oval, it's a cracking day. Especially with that rivalry.
"Every game I've played in out there, it's always been a cracker.
"I'm looking forward to it."
The Magpies have made a number of changes and lose some experience with Todd Hannam, Mitch Stephenson and Mark Flack all injured or unavailable for the clash.
It paves the way for Jake Hindmarsh to come in for his first senior appearance for the Magpies this year, against one of his former clubs where he is a premiership player.
Harrison Maher will come in for his maiden first grade game for the Magpies, who will also welcome back former coach Tom Yates.
Marrar have promoted under 18s premiership player Billy Limbrick for his senior debut on the big stage, replacing Brandon Sanbrook, who sustained a knee injury in the win over East Wagga-Kooringal last weekend.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner was happy to call up Limbrick for his debut.
"He's had a good season so far," Gardner explained.
"The pleasing thing was he played reserve grade last weekend when the under 18s didn't play and he stood out to me. He showed he was ready and could mix it with the mature bodies.
"He was rewarded for his effort in the pre-season by playing both of our trial games so he's done the work and earnt it for sure."
Gardner echoed Adams' comments in that the ANZAC Challenge is a brilliant game to be part of.
"I think it's something that all players pencil in every year. It's obviously quite a significant occasion and our rivalry just adds to it," Gardner said.
He rates the Magpies' as the benchmark in this year's competition.
"They're the premiers from last year, they haven't lost too many players, they've brought a couple in, they're very well coached and there's no sign that they've gone backwards at all so it's going to be a good test," Gardner said.
Marrar downed East Wagga-Kooringal last weekend but Gardner believes there's a few key areas that the Bombers still need to get better in.
"We identified a few things from last week game," he said.
"Although we had a win, we still identified areas that we have to improve on so I'm looking for improvement in those key areas that we identified but really just looking for us to create that atmosphere at home."
Adams is happy with the Magpies' undefeated start to the season but loves how even this year's competition is shaping to be.
"It's still a bit of an unknown, it's still early days but hopefully we can give Marrar a good shot. There's a few other teams are up there as well, it will be a good year," he said.
Adams, an integral part of TRYC's premiership last year, has been promoted to vice-captain this season. It's a role he's honoured to hold.
"A bit of responsibility, it's a bit different being 22 years old and there's a few old heads around the club but it's good. A bit of leadership has been good," he said.
"Brad (Aiken) and Rusty (Heath Russell) have a lot of respect and they're great coaches so for them to give me that role, it means a lot and I'm keen for the year."
