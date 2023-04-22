A COUPLE of clutch goals from The Rock-Yerong Creek spearhead Dean Biermann helped the Magpies to a thrilling one-point ANZAC Challenge victory over Marrar on Saturday.
Biermann stood tall when it counted and produced a couple of big marks and then kicked truly to lead TRYC to a 10.10 (70) to 10.9 (69) victory over Marrar in a fiery encounter at Langtry Oval.
The Bombers took a seven-point lead into the final quarter but were again overrun for the second time in the space of the opening three weeks, both on their home turf.
James Roberts levelled the scores early in the final term before Marrar coach Cal Gardner kicked his third to put Marrar back in front.
Enter Biermann. He kicked two goals in the space of three minutes to wrestle back the lead and the momentum for the Magpies.
Angus Kent snapped a goal to put the Bombers back within a point with just over two minutes to play but the Magpies were able to hold on and maintain their undefeated start to the season.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell was happy to get the win but wasn't convinced by his team's performance.
"Four points is important early so we'll take it," Russell said.
"We definitely know that our best footy is a long way off what we produced today and that's full credit to Marrar, they pressured us, they hunted us, they did a lot right, and we did in patches, we played some good footy but we did some silly things that were costly.
"But to come here and take four points, we'll walk away happy and know that there is improvement in us."
Marrar kicked the opening two goals of the game before TRYC replied with the next three to lead by a goal at quarter time. Tensions spilled over at the break with an all-in melee taking place.
That fire remained as TRYC pressed on but the Bombers clung in, keeping the Magpies' advantage to no more than 13 points and eventually narrowed it to four points by the main break with only a couple of bad misses costing Marrar the half-time lead.
The third quarter started with seven consecutive behinds before Blake Walker put Marrar in front. Harri White momentarily got it back for the Magpies before some Mitch Bloomfield magic, two goals in the space of a minute, gave the Bombers a seven-point three-quarter time lead.
Russell praised Biermann's final-quarter heroics.
"We've loved Dean from the day he walked into our footy club, we're lucky to have him here," he said.
"He works his backside off and we probably haven't used him really well. We talk about it a lot as a side, he can be open a lot and we don't utilise him and he works his opponent over a lot but today early he was really good and we just needed something and moved him deep and those two marks were key.
"We're lucky to have Dean at our footy club and to stand up and do that, that's the Dean Biermann that we know and good to see him have a game that we know he's capable of so early in the season."
As for any satisfaction or revenge for last year's grand final defeat, Russell said the ANZAC Challenge win did not do any of that.
"No, none at all and to be honest, we didn't mention it not even once this year," he said.
"If you look at Marrar's team today, I reckon there would be 10 to 12 that didn't play and we've got new faces.
"I'm not going to sit here and lie and say we're not using last year's loss as motivation for this year but that's nothing against Marrar, they're a side and a club that we've respected and have been the best in the Farrer League for a long time and that's what we want to be to honest."
Aside from Biermann and his four goals, TRYC co-captain Curtis Steele set the tone early, while Riley Budd was good across half-back before moving into the midfield in the final term.
Zach Walgers won the Pearce-Shea Medal for best-on-ground after an electric display through the midfield, while Jed Jenkins and Jordan Hedington were others to produce good games for the Bombers.
Russell conceded it is a good sign for TRYC that they could defeat the reigning premiers despite not being at their best.
"I hope so. All day Brad and I were talking on the bench, trying to find a spark," he said.
"At stages, when you looked at the scoreboard it felt like we should have been a lot down but we weren't, then it times it felt like we should have been a lot up, that was just the nature of the game. It felt like a team got on top and didn't capitalise and then another team.
"It was a really weird game but knowing we've got a hell of a lot of improvement I'd say, sometimes you've just got to be happy to win scrappy."
The only concern for the Magpies was a heavy knock to Don Roberts late in the game.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 3.2 6.3 7.8 10.10 (70)
Marrar Bombers 2.2 5.5 8.9 10.9 (69)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: D.Biermann 4, J.Roberts 3, J.Prestage 1, J.Hancock 1, H.White 1; Marrar Bombers: C.Gardner 3, J.Jenkins 2, B.Walker 2, M.Bloomfield 2, A.Kent 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: C.Steele, D.Biermann, R.Budd, J.Roberts, A.Ridley, L.Lupton; Marrar Bombers: Z.Walgers, J.Jenkins, B.Walker, M.Bloomfield, J.Hedington, N.Molkentin.
