Temora fires to keep Tumut winless to start the season

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated April 22 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 7:30pm
Jock Ward is wrapped up as Temora made it two wins from as many games to start the season after a 27-16 win over Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Jock Ward is wrapped up as Temora made it two wins from as many games to start the season after a 27-16 win over Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Temora made it two wins in a row to start the season as they ensured Tumut are still on the hunt for their first victory.

