Temora fires to keep Tumut winless to start the season

Temora made it two wins in a row to start the season as they ensured Tumut are still on the hunt for their first victory.
In stark contrast to the last time the two teams played at Twickenham, which was nothing more than a glorified mud pit, the two teams were greeted by a lush new surface on Saturday.
There was little between the two teams in the first stanza but the Dragons were able to wear down their understrength rivals to take a 27-16 win into the general bye.
Captain-coach Josh McCrone was pleased to add to their tally to start the season.
"In the heat and on the track, while it's a beautiful surface it's fairly slow, so it was hard going," McCrone said.
"It was a really good win as they are a big team, this is our toughest road trip so to come away with two points is pretty pleasing."
With Jacob Toppin and Adam Pearce suspended from last week's fiery clash with Albury and four more players unavailable the Blues tried to make the most of their starting line up.
However their lack of depth looked costly in the back end of the clash after a tight first half.
The two teams traded tries in the first half with Drew Robinson scoring two off McCrone kicks to answer tries to Jacob Sturt and Lachlan Bristow.
McCrone thought his side was able to capitalise in the second half.
"In the first half we turned over too much possession, I think we gave them five opportunities inside their 20 and they came up with two tries," he said.
"We didn't do that in the second half and it might have been the big difference."
Hayden Lomax got things rolling four minutes after the break as he completed a long range effort.
After some smart work from Robinson ensured the restart went out on the full he then bagged his third minutes later.
McCrone did plenty of damage with his kicking game, setting up each of Robinson's three tries.
After Jared Mckinnon crossed for a hat-trick on the opposite wing last week, Robinson was a real aerial target this time around.
"Drew is an underrated winger and we're glad we've got him in the side," McCrone said. "We'll have days like that and our other wing scored three last week so I suppose he didn't want to be out shined.
"Height doesn't matter when you have hunger and he wants to get there. He wanted it more than they did I think and it showed."
Temora then held out a couple of repeat sets on their own line before Hamish Starr was able to break through the defence to extend their advantage to 26-12
Malik Aitken was able to get one back for Tumut with four minutes to play but they struggled to convert their opportunities.
McCrone then sealed the win with a field goal.
Despite another good win, McCrone still believes there is plenty of work on ahead of a clash with Gundagai on May 6.
"It's easy to keep the boys hungry if they can see stuff to work on," he said.
"I'm really happy with the win and I'm really happy with where we are at but there's still a lot to work on."
