Griffith have cemented themselves as a genuine contender after claiming a huge 65-point win on the road against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
The Swans kicked six goals to none in the opening quarter and were able to fend off a Lions fightback to eventually run out winners 20.9 (129) to 9.10 (64).
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer was pleased to grab the four points and for his side to start the game in such dominant fashion.
"We talked about our starts during the week and just being confident," Dreyer said.
"We started really strongly and kicked six goals to none in the first quarter, so that was a good start."
The Swans went into the first break up by 37 points, with the margin staying around that mark throughout the second and third quarters.
With the game up for the grabs, Dreyer said it was also pleasing to run out in the last quarter and kick seven goals to one to claim the victory against a quality opponent.
"Our intensity was good which was what we spoke about," he said.
"They are a good contested side Ganmain and we wanted to match that, it was a little bit of new territory to be up like that in the first quarter.
"It was a good test as they came back at us and I think they got to within four goals and at three quarter time we were five goals up.
"We then kicked seven in the last quarter, so that was pleasing as well."
While offensively the Swans were very impressive, Dreyer was also happy with how his side defended after they fought off multiple challenges from the reigning premiers.
"I was pretty happy with the second (quarter)," he said.
"They attacked pretty hard and we defended well, we kind of withstood it reasonably well.
"There was a couple of little lapses that allowed Ganmain to get through us, but it was just probably a set up error or lack of communication throughout that period.
"We rectified that and that was pleasing, they'd come back in and got some momentum and confidence but we replied with a timely goal."
The Swans accuracy was also something that Dreyer wanted to see an improvement on and he was pretty satisfied with the return of 20.9 on the scoreboard.
"We were flat out kicking over 10 goals last year," he said.
"So the fact that we kicked so many that was pleasing, but it was the way we got them.
"We got them out the back a couple of times, I think Tosco (James Toscan) ended with five, Paddy (Payne) played his role and kicked a couple.
"Then our small forwards were in and under and positioned themselves well."
There was a number of outstanding performers for Dreyer, with him believing that ruckman Nathan Richards had a great game.
"Nathan Richards rucked really well and he was good," he said.
"Then Charlie Cunial down back, James Toscan, Taine Moraschi and Jack Rowston were really strong today."
The Swans now head into the bye with one win and one draw, with Dreyer saying his side could take some confidence out of their first two performances.
"We are just looking for confidence," he said.
"Everyone's been keen and excited and that's fine, but it's different to actually put it together in the game and prove to yourself that you've got the team there to to challenge.
"Where we end up no one knows as it's only early days, but the fact that we've got some good footballers in our club and they are all training well and are keen is good."
Full Time
Griffith 6.4 12.5 13.7 20.9 (129)
GGGM 0.3 6.4 8.7 9.10 (64)
GOALS: Griffith: J.Toscan 5, K.Spencer 4, O.Bartter 2, R.Pollock 2, J.Summers 2, A.Page 1, R.Matheson 1, T.Moraschi 1, P.Payne 1; GGGM: T.Banuelos 3, H.Crozier 1, H.Carr 1, M.Hamblin 1, T.Sase 1, C.Krebser 1, Z.Brain 1
BEST: Griffith: N.Richards, C.Cunial, O.Bartter, K.Spencer, A.McCormick, T.Moraschi; GGGM: T.Banuelos, M.Hamblin, Z.Brain, J.Taylor, A.Proctor, J.Lander
