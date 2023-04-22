The Daily Advertiser
Griffith has claimed a huge early season scalp after defeating Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong by 65-points at Ganmain Sportsground

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 23 2023 - 11:27am, first published April 22 2023 - 7:45pm
GGGM's Tom Banuelos and Griffith's Rhys Pollock attack the footy during the Swans' big win at Ganmain Sportsground. Picture by Les Smith
GGGM's Tom Banuelos and Griffith's Rhys Pollock attack the footy during the Swans' big win at Ganmain Sportsground. Picture by Les Smith

Griffith have cemented themselves as a genuine contender after claiming a huge 65-point win on the road against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.

