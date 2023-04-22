Temora 27 d Tumut 16
Albury 34 d Gundagai 26
Griffith 20.9 (129) d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 9.10 (64)
Coolamon 19.10 (124) d Leeton-Whitton 6.6 (42)
Turvey Park 14.15 (99) d Collingullie-Glenfield Park 7.6 (48)
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 158 d Narrandera 59
Northern Jets 19.14 (128) d North Wagga 7.8 (50)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 10.10 (70) d Marrar 10.9 (69)
Coleambally 7.10 (52) d Charles Sturt University 5.8 (38)
East Wagga-Kooringal 14.7 (91) d Temora 6.10 (46)
CDHBU 19.9 (123) d Culcairn 6.3 (39)
Holbrook 15.5 (95) d Howlong 7.6 (48)
Henty 13.13 (91) d Lockhart 9.11 (65)
Jindera 8.13 (61) d Brock/Burrum 7.6 (48)
Osborne 20.16 (136) d Billabong Crows 2.2 (14)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 34.18 (222) d Murray Magpies 6.11 (47)
Ag College 36 d Deniliquin 7
Wagga City 62 d CSU 8
Tumut 77 d Griffith 0
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
