GGGM looking to end losing streak against Tigers at Robertson Oval

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will look to end a four-game losing streak at Robertson Oval against Wagga Tigers on Saturday.
The Lions haven't beaten the Tigers at the ground since 2018 and their last couple of contests saw the home side enter the clash as underdogs.
GGGM will again head into Saturday's game as favourites and Lions coach Sam Martyn confirmed his side was looking to end their recent hoodoo against the Tigers at Robertson Oval.
"Yeah it hasn't been a happy hunting ground lately for us," Martyn said.
"We'll be looking to rectify that tomorrow, make sure we provide a good showing of ourselves and do everything we possibly can to come away with the victory."
The Lions currently sit on top of the Riverina League ladder after notching up victories over Coolamon and Narrandera to open their season.
Martyn said he's been happy with how his side has played over the past fortnight and he believed they would continue to improve on their performance against the Tigers.
"I think round one we shook off a bit of rust," he said.
"Then we put a few indicators in place as to how we could improve and we definitely saw that last week against Narrandera on the offensive side and from a defensive perspective too.
"To keep a team to 30 points is a really good effort, so this week we'll just be looking to continue improvement.
"Probably the biggest area for us is just our execution going inside 50, if we can fix that up we set ourselves up to have more scoring opportunities hopefully."
The Lions currently have a pretty healthy and full list which is causing plenty of selection headaches for Martyn.
He agreed it's a good problem to have and hoped their depth would hold them in good stead as the season progresses.
"You'd prefer these headaches as opposed to trying to find players to bring up," he said.
"Competition for spots in our team at the moment is really heating up, it's a great issue to have and it's something we'll hopefully have all year and makes us super competitive internally."
The Tigers enter the clash at 0-2 after having gone down in their opening two games against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Turvey Park.
Despite their record, they have been playing good footy and Martyn believed his side would definitely be in for a tough battle on Saturday.
"I tell you what, they are a very good 0-2 side," he said.
"They've been very competitive in both their games and probably just unlucky to be completely honest that they haven't come away with some victories.
"They're a very competitive team with a never say die attitude, we just have to make sure we are playing our best possible football.
"Because we know if we're not or if we don't show up, we haven't won at Robertson Oval in a number of years and they're a really competitive side that can beat anyone in this competition.
"We're under no illusions it's a really important game for us."
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson has been extremely influential for his side over the last couple of weeks and Martyn predicted limiting his impact would be crucial for the Lions if they wanted to secure victory.
"I dare say we've just got to nullify their defenders," he said.
"Especially when they have the ball in their hand on offence because that's where a lot of their drive comes from, especially from Murray.
"We just have to make sure we nullify his influence and making sure our forwards are converting their opportunities.
"Because if they can do that it just relieves that pressure from a scoreboard perspective."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.