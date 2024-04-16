Collingullie-Wagga to don new look celebrating five premiership reunions

Collingullie-Wagga will open their season in style as they don a new look celebrating five premiership teams that are reuniting at Crossroads Oval on Saturday.
The Demons will have their 1964, 1974, 1984 and 2014 first grade football premierships being celebrated alongside their 1994 A grade netball premiership.
In a special nod to their history, the Demons will wear a special one-off guernsey against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday.
Kal Sykes was co-captain of the 2014 premiership side and believed the guernseys were a nice way to celebrate the special occasion.
"I think a couple of other clubs around the region have done them the last few years," Sykes said.
"It's something our current vice-captain James Pope brought to me and thought it would be a good idea to just help celebrate.
"I think they've come up great, we've got the list of all players in all of those premiership sides and the years that they won it."
Sykes agreed that it was very important for clubs to celebrate and recognise the history of what has been achieved in past years.
"It's critical," he said.
"We've been pretty good at celebrating our reunions over the years and it will actually coincide this weekend with the opening of our museum.
"We've refurnished the front of our old club rooms and we are going to have premiership memorabilia and everything celebrating our legends and lifetime members, it'll be opening on Saturday."
The Demons took down the Goannas in the 2014 Riverina League grand final and Sykes said he has a lot of fond memories from the grand final victory.
"It was a great day, 2014 was pretty big because it was our first RFL premiership," he said.
"We obviously transitioned from the Farrer League to the RFL, we were knocked back a few times in 2008 and 2009.
"Then we finally got into the RFL in 2011 and came third, 2012 and 2013 we lost grand finals and then in 2014 we finally tasted the ultimate success and won the premiership."
Sykes was expecting a fair chunk of the 2014 premiership side to make an appearance at Crossroads Oval on Saturday.
"We've got a few, 18 of the 22 that played which will be really good because some of those boys haven't been back since," he said.
"It also coincides with Sparks (Shane Lenon) coming back, the last game he coached for Collingullie was the 2014 premiership and in 2024 our round one will be his first game back in charge.
"It works out pretty well, obviously against Mangoplah who we played in that grand final so the stars have aligned and it'll be a great day."
Sandra Gunning coached the Demons A grade side in 1994 and she said the team was looking forward to catching up on Saturday.
"Yeah we are," Gunning said.
"We've invited all the players from the season to come back, we've got A and B grade players coming back even though it was an A grade premiership.
"A lot of the B graders had played up in A grade throughout the year, so we thought why not celebrate with everybody."
Gunning had good memories of the premiership win and revealed the Demons went into the game as outsiders.
"We were the underdogs," she said.
"We played Temora in the A grade grand final and they were undefeated that year.
"They were shell-shocked the day of the grand final as we actually toppled them, it was good."
Ken Morrow played in both the 1964 and 1974 premierships sides and he said he had some great memories from those successes.
"It was great," Morrow said.
"We beat Junee in '64 and a lot of us were only boys playing under Timmy Robb.
"There's 13 of the 22 that were named that day that are still alive today, so we looked after ourselves in them days.
"I'm really looking forward to it."
Morrow is proud of his history with the club and made note of how successful they've been over the last seven decades.
"We've won 17 flags in the last 70 years which is one in a bit over four years," he said.
"It's an almighty effort for a little club like Collingullie and I'm very proud to be out here having been a part of it."
1964 - Collingullie 11.11 (77) d Junee 8.8 (56)
Central Riverina Football League first grade premiers - Tim Robb (captain-coach), J Bourke, A Bourne, J Bruckner, E Feeney, D Giles, K Jenkins, L Jenkins, P Jenkins, R McFarland, J Meyers, K Morrow, L Morrow, Rob Morrow, Ron Morrow, K O'Halloran, D Perryman, G Perryman, J Peters, B Whyte
1974 - Collingullie 16.16 (112) d Mangoplah-Cookardinia United 14.15 (99) in the replay, first grand final was a 117-apiece draw
Farrer Football League first grade premiers - Jack Barry (captain-coach), B Chaplin, G Cox, C Dryden, M Guiton, P Hall, M Hansell, C Hounsell, P Jenkins, J Kew, C Lashbrook, C Morrow, K Morrow, R Murray, G Pocock, W Pocock, M Salmon, K Somerville, W Somerville, A Tipping
1984 - Collingullie-Ashmont 16.20 (116) d Mangoplah-Cookardinia United 11.16 (82)
Riverina District Football League first grade premiers: Gary Colvin (captain-coach), B Alexander, W Burgess, G Crane, T Finemore, T Gillette, R Gillingham, D Hilton, C Hines, C Jackson, A Kennedy, F Kennedy, C Lashbrook, R McKenzie, W McLoughlin, B McPherson, C Price, J Roy, W Somerville, W Stevens, M Tipping
1994 - Collingullie 41 d Temora 37
Farrer Netball League A grade premiers: Sandra Gunning (coach), N Austin, K Brown, E Bruckner, A Daniher, S Keppie, L Wornes, V Wornes
2014 - Collingullie-Ashmont-Kapooka 15.10 (100) d Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 14.3 (87)
Riverina Football League first grade premiers: Shane Lenon (coach), Chris Gow (co-captain), Kallan Sykes (co-captain), B Aiken, B Ambler, B Arho, J Banks, M Beckmans, D Frawley, N Fuller, C Gordon, C Jackson, D Kennedy, J Kennedy, M Kennedy, N Kennedy, J Klemke, M Lewington, B Loudon, J Meiselbach, L Moore, H Perryman, N Perryman, G Spriggs
