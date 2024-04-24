From teacher to teammate: Barrett balances time on court and in the classroom

For many students, there's nothing more awkward than running into a teacher outside of campus, but for a select few girls at St Anne's, there is no avoiding it.
A teacher by trade, Jordan Barrett returned to her home town in August last year, and was quick to re-link with her childhood club.
With plenty of outstanding young talent in the Kangaroos A grade side, Barrett has found herself on court with her students.
"We have a lot of young girls, and being a teacher you've seen them come through as younger kids so it's great to see how much they've developed netball wise within the club this year," Barrett said.
"It's always funny, we've got a couple of girls and I'm probably double their age anyway.
"I've returned back to teaching in town and a few of them are at the high school here, St Anne's, and they find it hard to call me Ms Barrett instead of Jordy like when we're out on the netball court."
Bringing her teaching skills to the club, Barrett has stepped into the A reserve coaching role, and enjoys being a mentor to her younger teammates.
The players have been eager to learn everything they can to step their game to the next level.
Working with A grade coach Kath Derrick, she's excited to see how they continue to develop throughout the season.
"I'm coaching A reserve and we're training as a squad, and the girls are just like sponges at the moment, they're just absorbing so much information, and you can see that coming out on the court as well," she said.
"They are so enthusiastic, and their eagerness to learn makes it easier as a coach, and as an older player, to play alongside them.
"They want to learn, they want to better themselves, and you can't tell the age difference on the court or even at training, we all just gel together with.
"So we've got some older girls who've played last year, and then obviously new ones are coming in, and I think within these first three games, we've done really well to blend together, and you really can't notice that age gap between us all."
After spending the past two seasons with Coolamon in the Riveirna League, she's enjoyed transitioning back into Farrer League netball.
While both leagues remain highly competitive, she said the netball this season feels slower, and it is a welcomed change.
"The Riverina League, it's a bit faster a little bit more physical, but overall there's still strong competition in both leagues, but that's the only difference I've noticed, is that speed," she said.
"I probably have enjoyed the last three games more I think, I do love playing in the Farrer League, especially being that little bit older now you can have fun as well as compete at the same time."
Returning to the court this weekend against East Wagga-Kooringal, Barrett anticipates a strong game.
After a loss to North Wagga last weekend, in what they knew would be a test, she said the team has a better understanding of what they need to work on moving forward.
Hoping to improve their transition work down court, she said the competition has gotten tighter since last season.
With her brother, Jake Barrett, East Wagga's marquee football signing for 2024, she said there's some family pride on the line this week.
"I am looking forward to it, my brother's coaching them this year, so it'll be a little bit of a rivalry between both the clubs, I'm sure," she said.
"I'm looking forward to stepping on the court playing against some of the girls I've played against before, like the Barton girls, I'm sure it's going to be quite a tough physical game, but we're definitely looking forward to it."
Temora v East Wagga-Kooringal at Nixon Park.
Marrar v The Rock-Yerong Creek at Langrty Oval.
Charles Sturt University v North Wagga at Peter Hastie Oval.
Coleambally v Northern Jets at Coleambally Sportsground.
