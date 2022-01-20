sport, local-sport,

COOLAMON will have another Barrett steering the ship this season with Jordan Barrett coming on board as netball coach. Barrett, sister of Rovers football co-coach Jake, replaces Claudia Barton at the helm after playing for Picola League outfit Deniliquin this year. Long-serving player Taylah Frazier will be the 28-year-old's assistant in A-grade and A-reserves as they look to maintain their status as one of the Riverina League heavyweights. The Rovers start training next week and Barrett will be a handy replacement for key defender Barton. They have also lost sharpshooter Sarah Hooper after she accepted the Coleambally coaching role. Barrett, who previously played at North Wagga, was set to play for Coolamon in 2020 before the club opted not to compete in a shortened season due to COVID. "I had gone out there to train before the season got cancelled, plus Jake is out there and the club has a great culture," she said. "I'm back in Wagga and thought I'd go back out there as my partner is there as well. I'm also working out at Coolamon at the school, so it made sense. "We've lost a couple so we are recruiting. We'll start training next Thursday and it will be good to see what girls turn up and who might be playing. OTHER NEWS "They (Barton and Hooper) are a couple of pretty strong players, but that's OK. We'll play some trial games and go from there." Barton has coached netball and basketball at lower age levels and feels she is ready to impart her knowledge in the senior ranks. She is also a talented ruckman and Coolamon will field a women's football side for the first time this year. But Barrett will play again for North Wagga after claiming the AFL Southern NSW Women's player of the year award in 2020. "They (Coolamon) were like 'come and play for us', but I was already committed to North Wagga," she said. "I think it's so great the footy comp is starting to expand and also playing those different divisions as well." "With the stronger teams in one division, it's so much better to have that constant competition where you're challenged. Especially for the young girls who are capable of taking the next step, they can develop their skills. "The weaker or new teams, you don't want them to get deflated (with big losses) either." Barrett was invited to compete in AFL NSW-ACT's Summer Series that begins next month, but has opted not to compete due to other commitments. It features four teams of the best players around the state representing GWS Giants and Sydney Swans in a five week series.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/efcf9fda-8620-49f9-b2d5-0683a613c7fa.jpg/r0_389_4032_2667_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg