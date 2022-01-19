sport, local-sport, country championships, sdra, qualifier, albury, trial, participator, tap n run, sunrise ruby

ONE of the most interesting lead up events to the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) will take place at Albury on Thursday. A seemingly innocuous set of non-raceday barrier trials will be the scene for a number of this year's leading players to go head-to-head. Defending champion Another One will go up against Sunrise Ruby, Participator, Mnementh and Oamanikka in heat four. Shortly afterwards, Halo Warrior, Scarlet Prince and Tap 'N' Run will meet in heat five. With the qualifier falling on a Saturday, attention will suit turn towards securing a jockey with metropolitan hoops to be unavailable. Leading jockey Mathew Cahill seemingly has the pick of a couple of leading chances, while Richie Bensley, Jordan Mallyon, Simon Miller, Nick Souquet and Fiona Sandkuhl will be used by Mitch Beer. Here is a runner by runner guide as to how the field is shaping up and where they are up to in their preparation. Another One (Gary Colvin): Will trial at Albury on Thursday and then is likely to have his final hit-out at Canterbury over 1250m on January 28. Nick Heywood to ride in qualifier. Sunrise Ruby (Mitch Beer): Trials at Albury and then will run at Randwick on February 5 in a F&M B78 (1300m). Richie Bensley to ride at Wagga. Swagger (Mitch Beer): Will race at Canberra in the Federal on Friday and then be freshened up for the qualifier. Mnementh (Mitch Beer): Trials at Albury on Thursday. Will have a second trial and then go into the race first-up. Scarlet Prince (Mitch Beer): Trials at Albury on Thursday and will then have a run leading up. Wagga on February 10 among a number of options being considered. Snowbella (Mitch Beer): Had six days off after her latest win at Albury on January 11. Will either have one more run or a barrier trial leading into the race. Participator (Tim Donnelly): Trials at Albury on Thursday. Will then go to the Class Three Highway (1200m) at Randwick on February 5 for his final lead-up run. Oamanikka (Donna Scott): Trials at Albury on Thursday. Will then go to Caulfield on February 5 for a B78 (1100m) as his final lead-up run. Halo Warrior (Donna Scott): Trials at Albury on Thursday. Is then set to head to the Preview (1200m) at Wagga on February 10. Tap 'N' Run (Ron Stubbs): Trials at Albury on Thursday. The Class Three Highway (1200m) at Randwick on February 5 the most likely of a few options for his final lead-up run. Blitzar (Chris Heywood): Galloped on the course proper before the first at Wagga on Tuesday. Follows the same path as last year, Wagga Scamper next Wednesday and then the Preview on February 10. Brendan Ward to ride next week. Nic's Hero (Gary Colvin): Will run at Wagga next Wednesday and will reassess from there. Among some other potential runners are Sizzling Cat, Branders Rule, Power Me Up, Whenitrainsitpours, Fifty Carats and Last War. ... MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club treasurer and successful breeder-owner Brett Bradley enjoyed another significant achievement at the Gold Coast Magic Millions sales. Bradley's Zoustar colt, out of his wonderful mare Sin Sin Sin, sold for $800,000 last Thursday. He was purchased by PR Funds, a company led by renowned bloodstock advisors Robert Roulston and Mark Player. The colt is a half brother to Everest winner Yes Yes Yes. It is yet to be decided where he will be trained but Bradley and wife Andrea have retained a share in the colt. Bradley was pleased with the result. "I'm very happy with that. I certainly can't complain with that sort of money for a horse," Bradley said. "He was her best foal so far and obviously being by Zoustar, who is sort of the sire of the moment, we did have high expectations for him but it is hard to value a horse these days with the way the sales are going." Sin Sin Sin has a Snitzel filly on the ground and is in foal to Zoustar again. ... LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer did not leave the Magic Millions sales empty handed. Beer paid $115,000 for a Capitalist colt out of US mare Tricky Zippy, the most he has ever forked out at a yearling sale. "It's terrific. I've spent a long time buying cheap horses," Beer said. "Not only that specific colt but a lot of hard work goes into being able to upgrade the horses that you're getting into the stable. We got Matowi online last week and then him so within two days, you've got two really nice horses join the stable." Beer also paid $100,000 for a Street Boss colt at the Inglis Ready2Race Sale a couple of months back so he is looking forward to the years ahead. "The next few years are looking bright as they've ever been," he said. Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet also picked up a Kermadec colt for $25,000 on Monday. ... WAGGA trainer Chris Heywood will launch an assault on Saturday's $100,000 TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1100m). Heywood has three runners in the Highway at Randwick - Our Baez, Fifty Carats and Last War. Heywood will have a discussion with the owner of Our Baez, Bernie Howlett, after the mare came up with barrier 19. She will most likely start from the outside in the field of 14 after scratchings. Heywood is leaning towards taking all three. Fifty Carats and Last War drew ideally in gates four and six respectively. Tyler Schiller is booked to ride Our Baez, while Kathy O'Hara and Jess Taylor will ride the other pair. Heywood will be hoping for a better finish to the week after promising stayer Pillar Of Strength injured himself in a trackwork mishap and is set for a stint on the sidelines. ... MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club (MTC) is gearing up for another big Australia Day race meeting next week. Nominations for the meeting close on Thursday with the feature the Navigate Advisors Australia Day Cup Benchmark 74 Handicap (2000m), along with the Bowyerair Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Wagga Scamper (1000m). The MTC have entertainment and trackside activities organised aimed at making it a day for the family. There will be a free sausage sizzle and Zooper Doopers for kids, along with face painting. "The goal is to turn it into a family day, that's one of our main focuses," chief executive Jason Ferrario said. "We're hoping to get the kids and their families out together." Gates will open at midday and entries will be at both the Slocum and Travers Street gates. ... LEGENDARY jockey Jim Cassidy will be the special guest at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Country Championships day. Cassidy will be the guest speaker at the Navigate Advisors Charity Luncheon on February 19, that will raise money for Kurrajong and Country Hope. Tickets can be purchased through Try Booking. ... GALLOPS Wednesday: Wagga (TAB) TROTS Friday: Wagga (TAB) Tuesday: Junee (TAB) DOGS Thursday: Temora (TAB) Friday: Wagga (TAB)

