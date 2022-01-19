newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A DESIRE to help lead Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to a first flag in over a decade was a major factor in youngster Matt Hamblin's decision to delay a crack at state level football. The 19-year-old, who won the Riverina Championship player of the year in 2020 and finished a vote behind Jim Quinn Medal joint winners Jacob Olsson (GGGM) and Jeremy Maslin (Coolamon) last year, had offers to play at a higher level. But in a huge boost for the Lions, the goalkicking midfielder has opted to remain at the Riverina League club as they seek a first premiership since they won a fourth straight grand final in 2011. Hamblin is completing a building apprenticeship under Lions teammate Jesse Lander and also studies at TAFE. "A lot of people have been saying to go (to state football), but I've got a few things to finish off here really before I go," he said. "I'll have one more year here and see how it goes. "I'll maybe talk to one of the Giants boys and see if I can get a game in here playing ressies as a top up player maybe." The Lions finished top of the ladder last year and were poised for a tilt at the title before the finals series was cancelled. While coach Sam Martyn feels Hamblin is certainly ready to play at a higher level, his decision to stay means it's his responsibility to ensure he grows as a player. OTHER NEWS "He's probably in the top three players in the competition at 19," Martyn said. "We're very fortunate to have someone of Matty's calibre and it's my job to make sure he keeps developing and improving rather than stagnating, so when he does get to that higher level he's ready to rock and roll. "He's got all the talent in the world and he's probably unlucky not to have had more of a look in the draft, to be honest. "I haven't seen too many players of that age do what he does. He's pretty complete in my eyes." The Lions began pre season training last week and Hamblin is confident they will be a serious contender once again. "We should be up there again. We haven't recruited too much, but we've basically kept the same side together," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/de38cfed-a7dc-46a4-853f-7f5851a8b94a.jpg/r0_175_3691_2260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg