Lake Albert extended their big turnaround in the Twenty20 competition with a tight win over Wagga RSL on Tuesday night. After being thrashed by South Wagga by 99 runs on Saturday, the Bulls put themselves right in the thick of the finals race with a 10-run victory at Geoff Lawson Oval. Rhauri McLeod made an immediate impact in his return to help the Bulls out of a tough spot. They lost 3-3.before McLeod and Adam Newcombe (32) steadied things with a 51-run partnership. Tim Post (30) helped finish off the innings as McLeod finished unbeaten on 33 as Lake Albert set Wagga RSL 147 for victory. Captain Isaac Cooper was impressed with McLeod's input. "It was a bit of a tough wicket to get going on so Rhauri's innings really set up a platform for Newc (Newcombe) and Tim Post to bat the way they do - and that's trying to clear the rope," Cooper said. "It definitely helped." READ MORE The Bulldogs looked on track to chase down the total before Josh Staines was run out at the non-striker's end for 39. Captain Sam Perry (20) was dismissed in a similar fashion as the Bulldogs finished 11 runs off the target. The win takes Lake Albert above Wagga RSL with two matches to play. They face winless St Michaels on Friday night before a clash with unbeaten Wagga City on Saturday. Cooper can't believe the turnaround in their fortunes. "If you said we would be two from three after Saturday myself and the coach (Matt Tansey) would have laughed," he said. "We will see what happens as Twenty20 is a funny game." Cooper is hoping to be able to extend their good run to book in a place in Tuesday's final however they will be without Alex Tucker for Friday's clash while Newcombe is set to miss Saturday.

