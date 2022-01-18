South Wagga overcome wet wicket to take win

sport, local-sport,

It was slow going on a wet Geoff Lawson Oval wicket, but South Wagga are looking to use a win over St Michaels to springboard the rest of their Twenty20 campaign. The Blues made it two straight wins after a loss to Wagga City to start their campaign as they chased down Saints' 7-85. However it wasn't all easy going with the bat despite a strong start from Brayden Ambler. Ambler hit two fours and a six to race to 21 before launching a Nathan Dohl full toss to Ryan Breese at mid on. From there his teammates struggled in the tricky conditions before captain Luke Gerhard got the Blues over the line five wickets down. With only some slight drizzle at times throughout Monday, and with the pitch covered, Gerhard was far from impressed with the conditions that greeted both sides. "The wicket was wet and the covers had been on all day so I don't know what has gone on there," Gerhard said. "We don't want to be playing T20s on a Monday night when one team gets 80 and the other one gets it five down. "The wickets just need to be flat and hard so that was the disappointing part of the night." READ MORE Brendan Gale made a strong return to Wagga Cricket, scoring 24 at the top of the Saints order but kept on losing partners. Joel Robinson picked up two early wickets before Jed Guthrie made his presence felt. He snared Gale and then took two more wickets as the Saints were forced to settle for a small total. Gerhard was pleased to see Guthrie put in one of his best performances for the club. "He bowled really well and got into a real good rhythm," he said. "He's probably only got into that rhythm a couple of times this year and he bowled really quick. "It was good to see." South Wagga will tackle Kooringal Colts at Harris Park on Thursday before what shapes as a crucial clash with Wagga RSL on Saturday. The Blues will need to call on plenty of depth due to a bucks party. However Gerhard was pleased with how many of their less experienced talent performed on Monday with Alex Smeeth, Jake Scott and Noah Harper all missing the clash. While the Blues sit second of the ladder, fielding is one thing Gerhard is looking for the side to improve if they are going to make real headway in the competition. "It was disappointing to lose to Wagga City on Friday night but we're still two and one and hopefully we can keep building on the wins," he said. "There are still areas to improve on and we still dropped two or three matches (on Monday night) that we would normally take. "They are the little areas we will keep working on to hopefully improve on and keep working towards that final."

