The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Temora thrilled to have premiership coach leading A grade title defence

MM
By Matt Malone
December 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kath Derrick
Kath Derrick

TEMORA have locked in premiership coach Kath Derrick for another season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.