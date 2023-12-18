Temora thrilled to have premiership coach leading A grade title defence

TEMORA have locked in premiership coach Kath Derrick for another season.
After guiding the Kangaroos to their first A grade netball title in 10 years this season, Derrick has agreed to coach the group for a second straight year.
Derrick is no stranger to Temora netball, having been with the club for more than 20 years.
The Kangaroos were thrilled to welcome back Derrick for their premiership defence.
"After an amazing 2023 season, our premiership winning coach Kath is coming back to build on the momentum and success of this year," a club statement read.
"We are so thrilled and lucky to have this powerhouse back with us again in 2024.
"Her knowledge, determination, skills and commitment to the Temora Roos is amazing. Both herself and her family have and continue to go above and beyond for the success of our club. We are so lucky to have them around.
"She is an incredible coach do play for, work with and learn from. We are so incredibly lucky to have her back as our A Grade coach once again."
Temora went through the season undefeated on their way to A grade premiership success this year.
They conquered their finals demons of the past with an impressive finals series, beating East Wagga Kooringal (48-37) and North Wagga (47-36) on their way to the title.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.