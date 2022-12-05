The Daily Advertiser

Derrick returns to A grade coaching role

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
New Temora A grade coach Kath Derrick will coach daughter Halle (goal defence) in 2023. Picture by Les Smith

Temora's A grade side will be looking to go all the way next year, with Kath Derrick signing on as new head coach.

