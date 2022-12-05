Temora's A grade side will be looking to go all the way next year, with Kath Derrick signing on as new head coach.
Temora's A grade is a consistently young side, as locals move from the town for further study opportunities, but Derrick said their youth can be their best asset.
"We have had some strong juniors coming through the last few years and they have been feeding into the senior club and it's really about utilising them well while they're around the around the area," Derrick said.
'"It's nice to see the young girls come in and play through the senior ranks, even if it is just for a few years."
Derrick has been involved in the club since before 2000, but her coaching has been focused towards juniors over the past 10 years.
She was approached by the club to take up the position and is excited to be getting back into coaching senior netball and working alongside one of her daughters, who is also in the side.
"I think they've been building the last couple of years with COVID-19 and all that, they haven't played a lot of finals. So I feel like they're building and they've just got to go that one step further, and I'd like to help them," Derrick said.
"We have been very competitive for the last three years, but haven't quite sealed the deal."
Derrick said she believes the club and the side have more than enough talent to get a premiership, and she is hoping to help them rise to that challenge.
Adding to the challenge of A grade netball next year is the introduction of rolling substitutions.
Derrick said rolling changes add an extra layer of complexity to the game and the way it can be played.
"I'm sure that will be a new challenge we will have to look at, but I think it's a good way going forward for the league to be able to do that," she said.
"If the momentum is changing, if people are getting tired, it allows them to run on and off, and just have that chance, not have to wait 15 minutes or call time with an injury to make changes. It'll definitely make it a different game for sure."
Derrick played alongside her daughter, Halle Derrick, in Temora's A grade side in 2019.
Temora finished top of the Farrer league A grade ladder in 2022 but were knocked out in their preliminary final against CSU.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
