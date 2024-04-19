The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Footy Multimedia

Kicking goals and cleaning - Riverina trio having a ball at North Albury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
April 19 2024 - 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury team-mates and housemates Darcey Cullen (left) and Brad Hutchison ham it up, ahead of Saturday's home game against Wodonga Raiders. Picture by Mark Jesser
North Albury team-mates and housemates Darcey Cullen (left) and Brad Hutchison ham it up, ahead of Saturday's home game against Wodonga Raiders. Picture by Mark Jesser

When former Leeton-Whitton footballer Darcey Cullen was quizzed who would be the best kick under pressure in the house he shares with two North Albury team-mates, he didn't pause.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.