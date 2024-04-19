Kicking goals and cleaning - Riverina trio having a ball at North Albury

When former Leeton-Whitton footballer Darcey Cullen was quizzed who would be the best kick under pressure in the house he shares with two North Albury team-mates, he didn't pause.
"Me, 100 per cent. I hate to say myself, but they are both ruckmen mate, you know," he laughed.
Perhaps not surprisingly, Zac Hanrahan said the same about himself and even Brad Hutchison supported him.
Until he was told Hanrahan had voted for himself.
"If that's the case, I'll go myself then," he quipped.
The Hoppers are quickly becoming the team that lives together, wins together.
Riverina quartet Cayden Winter, Jack Reynolds, Nathan Dennis and Tom Anderson are living together for a second season.
And the latest batch from the Riverina, although Cullen is from Broken Hill, but spent the past six years at Yanco Agricultural High School, are loving the added professionalism of the Ovens and Murray Football League.
"I really enjoy it, the nature of everyone's competitiveness means we all get as much out of it as we can," Cullen offered.
Born and bred in Narrandera, Hutchison played three seasons there, finishing runner-up twice in the best and fairest.
"It's a lot more skilful than the RFL (Riverina Football League), a lot higher intensity as well," he said.
North lacked height last year, but the addition of 199cm, 105kg Hutchison and 195cm West Wyalong product Hanrahan has eased that issue.
Cullen, who's 187cms, is still trying to break into the senior team, which has had its best start in years.
The Hoppers have joined Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers as the undefeated teams after three games.
North is a fun place at the moment and while the trio couldn't agree on the best kick, there's no doubting who's the cleanest member of the house.
"We're all pretty clean, but Darcey probably is the cleanest," Hanrahan laughed.
And even Hutchison, the 'veteran' of the house at 21 in September, can't argue.
"Yeah, I'd have to say Darcey, he's a bit of a clean freak."
