The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Hanrahan the latest Riverina product to join Ovens and Murray League club

MM
By Matt Malone
November 24 2023 - 11:30am
Zac Hanrahan
Zac Hanrahan

OVENS and Murray League club North Albury have added another young Riverina talent to their list with the signing of Zac Hanrahan.

