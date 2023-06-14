NORTH Albury's four AFL Riverina recruits have enjoyed a stellar start to their time in the Ovens and Murray League.
Cayden Winter, Nathan Dennis, Jack Reynolds and Tom Anderson all played significant roles in North Albury's upset of Wangaratta Rovers last Saturday.
It was the Hoppers' third win of the season and has them in seventh spot, just two games outside the top five.
Winter, the former coach of North Wagga and a premiership player at the Saints, has been promoted to assistant coach under former Collingwood player Tim Broomhead at North Albury.
Winter has proven one of the finds of the O&M this season and is enjoying his time at the higher level.
"It's good. It's obviously different footy and it probably took us a few weeks to get used to Tim's game plan but I feel like now we've obviously improved as a side," Winter said.
"Us Wagga boys have really bought in and the club's welcomed us with open arms and it's just been good to be apart of and hopefully we just keep rolling on."
Winter has averaged 27 disposals a game across the opening nine rounds. He sits in the top 10 across the O&M competition for disposals, tackles, contested possessions and inside 50s.
"It has been nice to get a bit of a reward for a big pre-season and I think that it just helps that all us boys are enjoying our footy and the people that we have around us that were already at the club, in terms of George Godde, Tim, the older blokes that were there, they help you out a lot in transitioning to play O&M, which is really good," Winter said.
"It is a big step up but I also feel like the quality of footballer across the board is very high, you've got the ex-AFL boys, the VFL boys in there that aren't playing at VFL level and come back and play as their second club.
"I really feel like if you do a good pre-season and find your feet pretty early then you can adapt quickly. I feel like the boys from Wagga have done that pretty well."
After coaching North Wagga for the past couple of years, Winter has enjoyed the assistant's role under Broomhead.
"It was obviously nice that the club offered me that and I've just been a bit of a sponge with Tim and try and learn as much along the way with him obviously coming from the AFL system and just try to help out where I can with him in terms of game plans and stuff like that," he said.
"He's obviously got a lot more knowledge on that but I just try and help out wherever I can."
While Winter has been the star, all four recruits have made their mark.
Reynolds has averaged 20 possessions a game and was named in the O&M representative squad.
Dennis kicked five goals in a best-on-ground performance against Wangaratta Rovers last Saturday. He sits eighth in the O&M goalkickers list with 15 goals.
Anderson is also averaging 17 possessions a game.
"Those boys, obviously everyone back in Wagga knew they were good players, and I think they're going to show that they can actually play at O&M level now," Winter said.
"They've had a really good start to the year. I think they'll just keep on getting better week in, week out and I hope they do, I'm really backing them in for that."
The four all live together and are enjoying the experience.
"It's been a bit of a mad house but we have fun and all get along really well," he said.
"We've created a bit of a bond, the Thornbill Boys, we've got an Instagram page, it's a bit of fun, everyone's having a good time and I feel like I'm 18 again."
Now that North Albury have built some momentum, Winter hopes they can continue to improve as the season goes on.
"Obviously at the start of the year we got touched up a couple of times but we felt like in those games we were in them with those good sides for a period of time so the challenge now is for the second half of the year is stay really competitive and hopefully we can pinch a few games along the way," he said.
"The results over the last month or so have been showing we're heading in the right direction so we just need to keep working hard and keep building and hopefully more wins come."
