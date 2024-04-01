Happy to help out: Fawns offers free juniors clinic over Easter weekend

NSW Swifts shooter Sophie Fawns returned home this Easter weekend with a special treat for Wagga's junior netballers.
The Super Netball star spent time with the region's next generation of players in a free clinic at Collingullie-Wagga.
Junior club president Kaitlin Fuller said it was Fawns who approached the club about running the event.
Connected to the club through her sister Katie, who plays in the senior club and coaches juniors, Fuller was thrilled to welcome Fawns to Crossroads Oval.
"I think it's so important, especially for our kids that are coming up in juniors to be able to see someone in the flesh that has gone and been in the same position as them and then been able to follow the paths into a career," Fuller said.
With about 25 girls attending the clinic, Fuller was thrilled to have strong numbers on a very hot Easter Saturday.
The clinic focused primarily on skills and players put what they learnt to use in a practice game at the end of the session.
Fuller said despite the heat, there were no complaints.
"The girls were really in awe of Soph," Fuller said.
"She has such a beautiful energy, soft and nurturing, so I think the girls quite attracted to that and, because of her height she demanded a presence."
The session was open not just to Demons juniors, but juniors across Wagga.
Fuller said it's been a big start to the netball year so far, and she felt it was important to allow access to this event to all junior netballers.
"It's really important to share something like this amongst other clubs," Fuller said.
"I think that it's fantastic that we can be able to share resources when they come to the area and not limit it to one club.
"I think it was a fantastic turnout given that it was a quick turnaround and that it was Easter long weekend, but also I think it was really beneficial and really established our junior club um amongst the competition as well."
Hopeful the opportunity might attract more juniors to the club also, Fuller is grateful to have had Fawns at her courts.
Not only did she receive positive feedback from the young participants, but Fawns herself was enthusiastic to be home again.
"I think that she was genuinely stoked to be out there and be able to give back," Fuller said.
