Junior shooters from across the region were given the chance to perfect their technique under the guidance of local Super Netball star Sophie Fawns.
Attending a special Net Edge Coaching clinic at Equex Centre on Thursday, Fawns worked with the next generation on ball control and accuracy.
Back in Wagga during the Super Netball off-season, Fawns said it's always exciting to return home and be involved with local juniors.
"I feel like at Wagga you don't really get much access to elite netball players or elite coaching, so it's really nice to be able to give back to the community and to see so many girls so keen to pursue their netball careers is exciting," Fawns said.
Still the humble girl from Wagga, returning home in the Swifts off season is a welcomed break, though she admits there's more recognition now than before.
"I feel like you definitely get those looks in the streets sometimes and kids being shy," she said.
"It was actually quite funny, some girls pulled up in the car next to me this morning and I like looked in and waved and they all popped their heads back down.
"It's really cool that I do get a bit of recognition, I think people are a bit shy which is totally understandable, but it's so nice to be down here and see everybody.
"They've started to ask a few questions which is really nice so they're not getting a bit too nervous, and hopefully they enjoy the session."
Opening Thursday's training session by taking photos and signing autographs, she said it's a special to be a role model for those girls in country netball.
With plenty of local players currently involved Netball NSW pathway programs, Fawns would love to see more country girls alongside her at the top level.
"I think there's so much talent down here in the country and all around New South Wales, and I think for them to be able to have that opportunity to go and pursue potentially an SSN contract is so exciting," Fawns said.
"We definitely need more recognition down here, so I'm very glad that I could not be a face but show the pathway, and be someone that they can look up to so they know that you can do it.
"For me, Jackie Murphy was my 'she's from the country, she's made it into the Swifts' person, but it'd been 10 or 12 years before the next one came, so hopefully I can be someone for them that they can look up to."
Net Edge Coaching's Rachel King said it was exciting to have Fawns down supporting the program.
The pair connected via Instagram in 2021, and have remained in contact since.
"Sophie is such an incredible person, not only an amazing netballer, but a very very incredible person," King said.
"We're so blessed to have her and obviously being a Wagga local makes it all a bit more special."
With the local netball season wrapped up for 2023, King said it was exciting to see so many players still wanting to work on their skills during the off season.
"I just want them to have some fun, create some friendships and do a little bit of skill work yeah, but mostly it's for fun," she said.
In Wagga for a few weeks before returning to Sydney for pre-season with the NSW Swifts, Fawns said it's always nice to return home for a reset.
Making the drive back from Sydney, she said she's really started to appreciate just how dedicated her parents were in getting her to the city.
"I love coming home, I definitely empathise more with mum and dad about to drive when I have to drive back down, and I go 'this is actually quite a fair way' but yes, so nice to come home and just relax and see my family and be able to break away from routine a little bit," she said.
"I think sometimes you get so caught up living in Sydney, doing uni and work and coaching that you actually sometimes forget that you need to relax and do other things, so when I get to come home here it's nice to be able to come to these sort of things and help other people and have that down time."
