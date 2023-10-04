PROFESSIONAL Wagga golfer Charlie Pilon is looking forward to entering the next chapter of his career after settling in back at home.
Pilon has begun work as a greenkeeper at Wagga Country Club after making the difficult decision not to return to the United States.
He turned professional 12 months ago after five years at the University of Michigan, where he completed an undergrad in sports management and then a masters in management in the business school while there on a scholarship as part of the golf team.
Pilon then moved to Jacksonville in Florida where he spent 16 months trying to crack it on the ultra competitive US golf scene.
"I was working at a golf course down there," Pilon explained.
"They don't really have this position much over here in Australia but you're basically a cart guy, it was a nice ritzy sort of a club and I would greet the members as they pull up, get their bags out of their car, washing their clubs, doing the carts, all that sort of thing.
"I was doing that three or four days a week and that allowed me, and a lot of guys do that, it allows you to practice because you have playing privileges.
"It was perfect. So I did that four days a week and was playing a lot."
While it was an enjoyable experience, Pilon soon learnt the lesson of how much money is required to crack it at the elite level.
He got his card for the Latinoamerica PGA Tour but was unable to make the most of it.
"I really didn't play a whole lot of tournaments because that was very, very expensive to do," Pilon said.
"An entry fee for a mini tour event, you're looking at anywhere between $800 and $1200 US to enter the event. By the time you do travel and accommodation and all the rest of it, the pay outs for it, unless you were top five in the event, you were at a loss.
"Working on minimum wage in America, it wasn't really going to cut it.
"I played one mini tour event and went through Latinoamerica Q-school, got my status, got my tour card but once again, I couldn't really afford to go and play in an events.
"I would have had to fly down to Brazil or Peru or Uruguay, places like that and I just couldn't really afford it, which was a bit of a shame.
"It would have been awesome to do because the purse down there is $175,000 US. Even then, you're probably not making a whole lot but you're at least you'd be covering your expenses."
So Pilon played a lot at his local club and practiced in the hope that a sponsor or donor came his way.
"I was just practicing and playing a lot," Pilon said.
"It was a bit of a shame, I was trying to get donors and sponsors over there but it was quite hard. And that's not just golf but all sports."
A member of the Jacksonville club, from Adelaide, did agree to sponsor Pilon to go to the upcoming Korn Ferry Q-school.
The 24-year-old applied for a visa to return to the US but has since made the tough call to remain home in Australia.
"I was meant to be going back this week, and I've got a visa on the way, it's a professional athlete visa, but it doesn't allow me to work over there and you'd have to make money through competition," Pilon explained.
"I was just thinking about the pros and cons essentially and it just made more sense for me to stay here, earn a decent wage working at the club and play a bit of professional stuff in Australia, where it's much more affordable.
"That's my game plan now. I'll work out here at the Country Club, I'll be practicing and playing a lot and I'll probably go to Aussie Q-school, whenever that is on next, and just play a bunch of the stuff on here in Australia and see how we go with that."
Pilon admits he has come to the crossroads of his golfing career but is keen to explore opportunities within Australia for now.
That kicks off with the $50,000 Wagga Pro-Am in his own backyard next week.
"I'm kind of at that period where I'm like, do I keep going or not?" he said.
"I'm still enjoying it, I still have a lot of passion for the game and I'm excited to get going with the Wagga Pro-Am here and see how I do."
Pilon will go in with the aim of adding his name to the list of Wagga Pro-Am winners. He's learnt that's the mindset he has to have if he wants to succeed.
"I think this is for anyone who wants to be good at the game, or great at the game, however you want to phrase it, you have to be going into it thinking you're going to win, or wanting to win at least," he said.
"You've almost got to be walking onto the course, onto the putting green with a bit of swagger about yourself.
"You look at all of the greatest athletes in the world in whatever sport and I can pretty much guarantee that coming through the ranks most people would say, he's an arrogant so and so, he's a cocky so and so, but they kind of almost talk themselves into it. They truly believe in themselves, that they can win at their best and try to manifest it in a way.
"Going into the Pro-Am, if I can polish or fine-tune some of my ball striking, I think I have a great shot at competing and I'm definitely going out there to try and take away the chocolates."
Pilon admits his form since moving home has been 'up and down' but he goes into next week with the knowledge that his best golf is good enough.
"It's been very up and down," he said.
"I would expect the winning score to be between -7 and -12 (over two rounds). I think that's usually where it is and I would expect the same for this year.
"Probably about a month ago now, I shot a -8 out there but then I followed up the next two rounds with +4 and +4 and then went and got -7 the next round.
"That's the hard thing with golf, trying to get all cylinders firing at the same time."
He has enjoyed being able to play alongside fellow professional Matt Stieger, who is also based in Wagga.
"I think Stieger and I, now that I'm hanging around, we can push each other a bit," he said.
"It's great for him, having me here now, and it's great for me, coming back here, to have someone like that here, you do need that. You do need that person who is going to push yourself and make sure you're not slacking off. Every putt counts sort of thing.
"Hopefully we can bounce off each other a bit in the next week or so, leading up to the Pro-Am."
As for what lies beyond next week's Pro-Am, Pilon is not exactly sure.
"Unfortunately, because I don't have PGA of Australasia tour status, I don't really know what I'm eligible to play in," he said.
"I've got temporary status for me to be able to play in the Pro-Am but I'm not really sure what I can play in after that.
"If worst comes to worst, I'll probably play the Monday qualifiers and stuff like that for the Aussie Open and NSW Open and Vic Open.
"If I go well and win this Pro-Am, I'm not sure if that gives me some sort of status or not."
