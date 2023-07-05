Demons skills get better by the week

It's been a massive year of improvements for Collingullie-Glenfield Park's under 12 netball side after concerns they might not have enough players to make a team.
With girls stepping into the age group early to help get them on court, coach Katie Fawns said it's been a joy to lead them in her first year of coaching.
"It's a bit of a new team, some of the girls have been brought up from a younger team because we needed to fill out numbers but they're actually going really well together and playing a lot better," Fawns said.
Watching the team improve each week, Fawns said their teamwork was fantastic in this weekend's game against East Wagga-Kooringal.
"I was definitely impressed with their teamwork, usually they all have a bit of tunnel vision but they were all passing to each other, all cheering each other on.
"At the start of the season I was like 'come on girls, cheer your teammates on' but it was just so wonderful to see honestly."
Since the start of the year Fawns said the side has bonded together well and now it can be a challenge to get them to stop talking and train.
That said, she's been pleased at the increase in participation over the past four months.
"At the start of the year they just wanted to play one bounce and now they're asking do we have any new drills to learn and can we do this or can we do that," Fawns said.
"They've started to enjoy it, at the start of the year they might not listen to me and now they turn up to training every single week ready to go."
While they're yet to get a win on the board this season Fawns said she couldn't be prouder of the way the team holds themselves and shows up excitedly to every game.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
