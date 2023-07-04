The Daily Advertiser
Wagga under 13s exceed expectations at netball State Titles

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:30pm
Wagga Netball Association's under 13 side we named champions of their division at the Netball NSW Junior State Titles. Picture supplied
Wagga Netball Association's under 13s have been crowned division two State Champions after an intense three days of play this weekend.

