Wagga Netball Association's under 13s have been crowned division two State Champions after an intense three days of play this weekend.
Coach Rachel King said it was an outstanding weekend for both players and their supporters.
"It was a very new experience not only for the players but for us coaches as well, I think the thing that I am most proud of is the way that they just rallied around each other and supported each other both on and off the court," King said.
"I think what they have as a playing group is incredibly special and they just work together as an incredible group."
Pumped up with excitement and ready to hit the court, King said the group worked well together in the tough moments.
"They balanced their nerves and supported each other, if someone was nervous they definitely didn't show it," she said.
"Just their unwavering support for each other to get around each other during those tough moments and pull themselves together, it shows that they're very resilient, it's incredible."
As the side went further into the competition, King said her expectations were continually exceeded by the girls.
"Their dedication over the lead in, hardly anyone missed a training session and that certainly showed on the court," she said.
"They dug deep when it mattered and their mental capacity to stay switched on at such a young age was very impressive."
King said her players were stuck together across the whole weekend, training, playing, recovering, and even eating together.
She credited the girls for building a positive culture around each other and bonding beyond the court.
"They moved together as a unit," she said.
"It showed through those tough times, they wanted to win for each other."
King said after a long build up period and last year's cancellation, emotions came to a head after their final game, with plenty of tears from herself, her players, and even their supporters.
Alongside the excitement and pride of winning, there was also a sense of relief to have made it through the weekend without hiccup.
"It's always a relief, especially going through we had a few little injury scares, but we're fairly unscathed and I'm little bit sad now it's all over, I don't know what I'm going to do with my Tuesday nights anymore," King said.
Also finding ultimate success at the State Titles was the Wagga under 14s.
Meanwhile in a super tight under 12s competition, Wagga finished third with just two losses for the weekend.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
