NORTHERN Jets are set to be without Sam and Jack Fisher for the next fortnight at least as they look to bounce back from their latest defeat.
The Jets' minor premiership chances were all but shot to pieces at Ariah Park on Saturday as Marrar produced a last-quarter fightback to roll the home team by three points.
To make matters worse, the Jets now look set to be without their captain, Jack Fisher, and assistant coach, Sam Fisher, for the next couple of weeks.
Jack re-injured his hamstring in the second quarter, while Sam pulled up with some calf and quad complaints.
"Jack re-injured what he'd done a few weeks ago," Northern Jets coach Jack Harper said.
"I think he ended up sitting three or four weeks out (last time) because we had the bye, which helped, and I think he will be in the same situation now.
"I think he should be right for East Wagga, really, but then again we haven't really got a diagnosis from it yet either. He's seeing a physio this week but I think he'll probably miss a couple of weeks."
The Jets have Charles Sturt University at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday, followed by the game they hoped would decide the minor premiership against The Rock-Yerong Creek at Ardlethan the following week.
They are now two games behind the undefeated Magpies.
Then they have the bye before finishing the home and away season with games against East Wagga-Kooringal, Coleambally and Barellan.
Sam Fisher is also most likely to be out until after the bye.
"He's going to miss the next two as well," he said.
"He said he struggled a bit on the weekend so he's gone to the physio and got told there was a bit wrong and he said that made sense."
Key forward Matt Wallis, who kicked five on the weekend and leads the Farrer League goalkicking, is also in some doubt to face CSU.
"I don't know how well Wal's pulled up either," Harper said.
"It will be interesting to see how he goes this week but there's every chance he might miss a couple as well."
The Jets had also hoped to bring in Adam Flagg to first grade for the first time this year against CSU but he injured his hamstring last week at training.
Harper is frustrated they appear to have let a crack at the minor premiership slip.
"We've just got to work on a few little things ourselves, we've got to nut out our game plan and some composure in the tough situations," he said.
"We've just got to get better at playing the better sides in all honesty. We panicked at the weekend and threw away a game that we probably shouldn't.
"It's just frustrating more than anything, we're a good enough side to go all the way, we've just got to fine tune a few things really."
The Jets beat CSU by 58 points at Ardlethan earlier in the year but the Bushpigs have since won five straight. Harper hopes they haven't forgotten that day.
"It's a week for us to bounce back on what was a frustrating performance and they're going to be full of confidence and flying high so we've just got to start the game well and hopefully some mental demons come back from round two when we played them earlier on in the year," he said.
It will be then on to the Magpies, where the Jets will be looking to make a statement.
"In all honesty, the way I saw it before the game, we're a good enough side to beat Marrar convincingly," he said.
"The frustrating part was us not getting the job done and obviously getting beaten. It puts a bit of emphasis on now when we play The Rock, I'm still in the mindset that we need to make a bit of a statement here.
"We can be second on the ladder or whatever but if you've lost to either of the top teams, you haven't really made a statement. Hopefully we can turn it around in a couple of weeks."
