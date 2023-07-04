Wagga Heat have copped a costly blow ahead of a difficult fortnight ahead that sees them on the road for back-to-back double headers.
The Heat head to Sydney this weekend to face both St George Saints sides while the weekend after sees them head to Port Macquarie and Tamworth.
Heat coach Zac Maloney confirmed that Joel Stankiewicz would miss the next four games and that his season was more than likely over.
"Unfortunately we've probably lost Joel Stankiewicz for the season which throughout this period is not ideal," Maloney said.
"He did a calf in the third quarter of the game against Port Macqurie and he was having one of his best games of the season so it's very unfortunate.
"It means that we are going into the next few weeks down a couple of men with Angus Lourey being overseas but as always it's a great opportunity for someone to step up.
"Corey Doyle had his first state league points over the weekend and we managed to get a bit of a run into the young fellas."
The Heat managed to salvage a win and a loss from their two home games over the weekend and they had a special guest in attendance.
Wagga basketball product Greg Hubbard dropped in to pass on a bit of knowledge accrued during his 10-year NBL career through the late 1980's and early 1990's.
Hubbard played for both Illawarra Hawks and Sydney Kings during his decade career at the professional level and was the 1987 recipient of the NBL Rookie of the Year Award while also making two appearances for the Boomers in 1994.
Maloney said it was fantastic to have Hubbard come down and be around the group during their two games over the weekend.
